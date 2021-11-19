Longview keeps property tax level, plans for ARPA relief funds

Two actions by the Longview City Council Thursday night shaped how the city's budget will look next year.

The council voted not to increase the property tax levy for 2022. A City Council subcommittee presented their recommendations about how to use $8.1 million in federal relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The council's decision not to take the 1% property tax increase available by state law results in a tax rate of $2.24 per $1,000 in assessed home value, down 18 cents from this year's tax rate.

The vote was 4-2, with Hillary Strobel and Ruth Kendall voting against it. Both said that taking the 1% increase in revenue still would result in the property tax rate declining and help the city fund upcoming projects.

Christine Schott said she had been torn on whether to vote to hold the levy steady. While taking the increase would still have led to a small tax cut for residents, Schott ultimately decided the current inflation and overall economic state made avoiding the increase the better option.

"It's the principle of it right now," Schott said

While the regular property tax rate will remain steady, Longview still should see a slight revenue increase. New construction and rising values for state-owned land are expected to increase the city's general fund revenue by $83,900.

ARPA plans will cover 15 city projects

Kendall, Strobel and Mike Wallin have been working on the subcommittee for three months to develop a plan for the federal funds. The three worked with members of multiple city departments to navigate the requirements about the types of city projects eligible for the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Their proposal for Longview focuses in three general areas: addressing homelessness and the shortages in housing, water infrastructure, and replacing city revenue spent on recent projects.

The council group recommended using $2.8 million of the funds to expand water and sewer lines into five currently vacant properties. Wallin said expanding that infrastructure will help generate interest in the properties from new housing developers and speed up housing projects that have already been proposed to the city.

"This is land that's underutilized and underdeveloped, places where developers are looking already, and we can provide a spark," Wallin said.

The subcommittee projects the five locations likely will provide Longview with 170 single family homes, 34 townhouses, and 46 homes for low-income or very low-income residents.

A series of water and storm water infrastructure projects will use $3.2 million of the funds. The biggest investment of the group will create a dedicated fill line to the Mint Valley water reservoir, possibly improve water quality by requiring less chlorine and increase the long-term capacity of the reservoir.

The reservoir project is the only proposed improvement that would not be fully funded through ARPA. Council members said the city likely would increase the water rate and take out a bond to cover the remaining cost.

The remaining $2.1 million will be used to reimburse the city for recent public health projects and upcoming improvements. That list includes the recent cleanup efforts at the Alabama Street homeless campsite, changes made by the Longview Public Library because of the pandemic and a fleet of building renovations the city has delayed.

"We are using this sizable amount of revenue replacement to get at those improvements that we've been holding our breath and crossing our fingers on," Strobel said.

The council will go further in-depth about the costs of some of the projects during a December workshop and hopes to vote on the full suite of projects before the end of the year.

