Longview increases car tabs for roadwork, adds sales tax for affordable housing

A new sales tax and a vehicle license fee increase have been added to the water and sewer rate increases Longview previously made for 2023.

The Longview City Council voted 6-1 during the council’s Thursday night meeting to create a sales and use tax to fund affordable housing projects in the city. The city established a 0.1% tax, or one cent for every $10 spent, which will be spent to preserve or increase the stock of affordable housing.

During a Transportation Benefit District meeting later on Thursday, the councilmembers voted 6-1 to double vehicle license fees from $20 to $40. The fees are used to fund street maintenance and new large-scale road projects.

Councilmember Spencer Boudreau was the sole vote against both of the proposals.

Car tabs

Vehicle license fees, also known as car tabs, are an annual charge for vehicles registered within the city limits. The fee increase was estimated to provide Longview an additional $600,000 per year beginning in 2024, with a smaller increase happening this year.

Public Works Director Ken Hash said Longview’s TBD has collected $20 car tabs since 2017. The money has been used on street projects like the Nichols Boulevard and California Way, as well as the addition of a three-person street crew.

Hash said the increase would allow the city to continue its work on Nichols Boulevard as well as taking on new projects like Glenwood Drive and Columbia Heights Road. The funding would also let the city implement a new paving program with an asphalt zipper that grinds and resurfaces roadways.

Housing

The council held a workshop at the start of the meeting about the city’s affordable housing needs and approaches.

According to the Office of Financial Management, Cowlitz County had 1.05 units of housing per household in 2020, which is 0.01 units lower than the state average. The figure shows how many open units are available at any time, with 1 being the absolute minimum on the scale.

Housing Opportunities Director Jennifer Westerman said local funding like the tax’s revenue is valuable as a matching fund, able to bring in several times its original value through grant applications and donations.

Westerman pointed to Sunrise Village as an example of the multiplying effect. The local contributions of $1.2 million from Longview and $750,000 from Cowlitz County helped the housing agency secure an additional $3.9 million from a state program in December, getting the 40-unit affordable housing project up to its full funding.

“You guys were all in on this, and that spoke volumes,” Westerman said. “They want to see the investment from the local jurisdiction.”

Public commenters during the workshop threw out a wide range of approaches the city could take on affordable housing, from projects leading to home ownership to widening the housing stock. The sales tax was notably less popular in the comments later that night during the meeting.