Longview in final stage for accessory dwelling units rules to potentially grow housing stock

New rules that would allow for a dramatic expansion of new secondary homes in Longview are on the verge of taking effect.

The changes could mean more housing in the city, as well as more buildings on lots.

Longview staff have pursued the code changes to allow more homeowners to build detached accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, which are additional homes built on a property that can be rented out or used by family members.

The proposed new rules for ADUs were the largest item voted on by the Longview City Council during its Thursday night meeting. The council made two final amendments to the code changes during the meeting and unanimously voted for an ordinance to come back at the Oct. 27 meeting to fully set the rules in place.

The City Council and the planning department have gone back-and-forth adjusting the code over the last seven months, including an open house in April and a council workshop in August.

"This is not intended to create multi-, extended family housing. It's for accessory dwelling units," Councilor Christopher Ortiz said.

The biggest changes allow for more homes to potentially build detached ADUs and make them larger. The new rules eliminate a minimum lot size requirement, which more than doubles the number of homes that are eligible to add an ADU. The size of new units must be between 300 and 1,500 square feet but could be as large or larger than the original home, depending on the space available and other planning rules.

The amendments made by the council Thursday night increased the maximum number of bedrooms allowed in a unit to three and softened the requirements for how larger detached units protect the privacy of their residents and neighbors. The rules around privacy also came up repeatedly during the public comment on the issue.

The proposed code requires that new detached units hold a public hearing for neighbors as part of the approval process, which would focus specifically on privacy measures. The council kept that step in place but amended the rules to allow a wider range of methods to achieve privacy other than building design and landscaping that could prevent neighbors from seeing each other's property.

"This code allows for more flexibility and in return, it reduces that previous privacy understanding in neighboring lots. So this is an effort to mitigate that impact," City Planning Manager Adam Trimble said.