Tuesday night dropped to 40 degrees. Cold, but not cold enough for Longview’s severe weather shelter to open its doors, so Russell Kirwan rolled back to Commerce Avenue around 9:30 p.m. to settle into one of the storefronts that wouldn’t kick him out for sleeping.

“I have to stay where the wheelchair can get to, so I try to find an overhang that protects me. There are places that I know the owners of,” Kirwan said.

Kirwan, 59, grew up in Longview and returned a few years ago after serving time at Stafford Creek Corrections Center. Kirwan said he’s been on the Department of Corrections’ housing waitlist for years and had previously lived at the Alabama Street camp and an emergency support shelter before returning to the streets.

A few doors down, Bryan Young had set up his own spot to sleep in another alcove. At least one person was moving into the median in front of City Hall to spend the night.

Replacing the Alabama Street tent camp with HOPE Village provided pallet homes for dozens of Longview’s homeless residents, but it scattered the rest of the homeless population. Nearly four months later, city officials say things are improving for both the homeless and the businesses affected by their camps.

“We are making progress. I think at times, it may not be as fast progress as the four of us in this room or anyone in our community would like to see, but we are making progress,” Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta said.

Huhta and City Manager Kris Swanson said the progress was due to the three-pronged approach combining the Longview Police Department, the agency’s Behavioral Health Unit and the new Longview Community Outreach Coordinator Kayce Settlemier. Each department plays a different role in what Huhta called the ‘three E’s’ of responses: educate, encourage and enforce.

Where are the city’s homeless and who helps them?

Settlemier was hired by the city in November as Longview’s Community Outreach Coordinator. She had been doing outreach to local unhoused residents for years previously through Love Overwhelming and had contracted with the city during the last few months of the Alabama Street camp.

The position involves direct outreach to both unhoused residents, businesses and service providers. Settlemier’s day starts before 6 a.m. when she visits many of the regular hotspots for homeless people to pop up their tents.

City code allows temporary camping or sleeping in parks and public areas from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. The rule change was made in 2019 to comply with the Martin v. Boise court ruling that prevents cities from criminalizing homeless people sleeping outdoors when there are not enough indoor beds available.

Settlemier will wake people up near the end of the permitted time and refers people to outreach or service providers that could help them. The Behavioral Health Unit, comprised of counselors who work at the Longview Police Department, follows up on those referrals, especially when issues of mental health or addiction come into play.

“When somebody is ready to go, we need to make that happen because the next day there could be a factor that makes that change, a traumatic event that makes them use again,” Settlemier said.

Settlemier keeps a map of the areas that have been hotspots for camping for years. One major point of focus is the stretch from R.A. Long Park, or the Civic Circle, to downtown Longview. Other common sites include the outskirts of the Mint Farm off Industrial Way and the most accessible portions of the Cowlitz River bank.

None of the current camping spots are anywhere near the size of the Alabama Street camp, which hovered around 90 people. The largest group reported by Settlemier was eight people in R.A. Long Park. The majority of sites visited had three people or fewer.

For locations where camping is fully not allowed, Settlemier will post 72-hour notices to vacate. Settlemier said she tries to only enact those early in the week to give people the most time to contact housing or a support organization.

“We’re consistent. We’re not going out there to say you cannot be here, it’s also ‘what can we do to help you so this does not continue a cycle?’” Settlemier said.

Downtown Longview has long been one of the hotspots for the homeless. Settlemier said that some homeless people felt safe being close to the Longview Police Department building on Hudson Street. The street offers multiple overhangs and outlets, one of which Kirwan used to charge his phone, and has fewer chances to be confronted by angry residents overnight than in residential areas.

The city’s education also involves working with the general public. Huhta said the department gets calls about homeless people doing fully legal activities, such as hanging out in the pavilions around Lake Sacajawea. He said that when officers respond to those types of calls and leave without taking action, it leaves some residents angry.

“Part of our mission statement is we enforce the laws impartially, and we protect the rights of all. Homeless people have rights too, and I think sometimes people don’t want to acknowledge that or they overlook that fact,” Huhta said.

This also involves working directly with businesses when they lodge complaints about people sleeping on their property. Longview has begun letting businesses place standing trespass requests on file, authorizing the police or other staff to remove unauthorized sleepers at all hours. Swanson said that 100 businesses have filed a trespass request with the city.

Between March 27 and April 3, Settlemier reported only two times when she had to enforce one of the trespass orders.

“The businesses were suffering, even during the three years that we had individuals down on Alabama Street,” Swanson said. “I’m willing to bet they would admit that they’ve seen a big difference.”