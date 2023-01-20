 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Longview holds open house for 46th Avenue road project

Longview is holding an open house Monday to answer questions about the upcoming road construction on 46th Avenue.

The open house lasts from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall.

The city reports staff at the open house will provide information about the construction timeline for the two block stretch between Ocean Beach Highway and Olympia Way. They will also discuss how residents of the neighborhood can navigate the area, and other traffic impacts in the area.

The roadwork is meant to improve the route to and from Robert Gray Elementary School with sidewalk and road repairs. Construction is expected to last for several months.

