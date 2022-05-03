Longview fixing years of stormwater errors with new rate proposal

A Longview Starbucks is paying nearly three times as much for stormwater rates as it should. Other businesses are being undercharged. Longview's city properties aren't paying anything for stormwater, in violation of city code and state law.

A litany of issues have affected Longview's stormwater rate system since the utility first was established in 1999. The city is planning to correct those errors and begin charging accurate rates July 1.

"When I started seeing these issues, and even more egregious examples, it was time to go back through and re-evaluate these rates," city stormwater director Steve Haubner told the Longview City Council during a recent workshop.

In addition to putting the correct rates in place, the City Council is considering an ordinance to make two other changes to the stormwater charges to lower the rates for large multi-unit housing complexes and businesses with a large footprint.

The changes will not affect residential stormwater fees. For some businesses, however, moving to the corrected rates will cause their stormwater system payments to spike.

"I'm trying to anticipate how we're going to answer the public comment that my bill has tripled because you made a mistake," councilman Christopher Ortiz said during the workshop.

A 2020 report completed on behalf of the city estimates the correct measures will increase the city's stormwater revenue by roughly $1.7 million, mostly due to dozens of large locations paying more. Factoring in changes from the proposed ordinance that would lower rates, the report projects a net increase of around $600,000 per year.

Problems with the current rates

Stormwater rates are charged based on an equivalent residential unit, or ERU, which is based on the average lot size of homes in Longview. The initial analysis done to set up the city's system in 1999 set the ERU at 2,500 square feet.

Haubner gave multiple reasons why residents were given incorrect evaluations. Some places had errors with the initial measures for what counted as part of a property or had not had the fees updated when the boundary lines changed. In some cases, city staff charged developments for one ERU as a placeholder early in the process and never corrected the number.

Three private parking lots never had accounts set up because stormwater was the only utility for which they were being charged, Haubner said.

"It's charged on the same bill as water, sewer and garbage. So when a property doesn't have a water or sewer hookup, they naturally don't receive those bills. But they still have a stormwater impact," Haubner said.

The analysis and recommendations from the FCS Group report originally were presented to the City Council during a workshop in January 2021. At the time, the council voted to defer action until there was a decision by the city's Stormwater Advisory Committee, which was supposed to give guidance within three months.

For the city-owned properties, Longview will be paying itself stormwater rates going forward. The money will go from the city's general fund into the stormwater utility fund, where it will be dedicated to stormwater system projects and other programs that have migrated into that department over the years.

Stormwater ordinance changes

The current proposal will not change the stormwater rate this year from $14.50 per ERU per month or affect the rate for single-family homes. The city ordinance under discussion would make two changes to lower stormwater rates for large properties.

The analysis from FCS Group includes a new calculation for what the ERU should be based on current Longview home sizes. The new recommendation is to raise the ERU to 3,000 square feet.

With the proposed new baseline in place, a 30,000 square foot lot would go from paying for 12 ERUs worth of stormwater to 10 ERUs.

The second change calls for places with four or more housing units being charged based on their footprint instead of the number of units. The vast majority of those complexes in Longview would be charged less for stormwater under the new system.

"If we’re talking about a large apartment building, you have a place that’s being charged like it has the impact of 100 homes. But from overhead it’s certainly not equivalent," Haubner said.

