On paper, David Wallis is fully qualified to be the chief information officer for Longview.

Wallis spent more than a decade working for Cowlitz County on its information systems and technology, including a stint as director for IT and GIS, or global imaging systems. For the last four years Wallis held high-level technical positions for the Washington Department of Labor and Industries and the State Auditor’s Office.

What made some question his new job is his marriage to Longview’s Mayor MaryAlice Wallis. During the public comment sections at city council meetings and in local Facebook groups, city critics have hurled accusations of nepotism and posed questions about the hiring process.

City Manager Kris Swanson said incorrect information about the hire was “running rampant.” Wallis’ hiring falls within the bounds of Longview’s nepotism policies and the generally accepted standards for Washington cities.

“It is not different than other directors I’ve hired,” Swanson said. “My focus has been finding the best qualified candidate to get in here with experience and knowledge and hit the ground running.”

David and MaryAlice Wallis did not respond to The Daily News’ requests for comment over the last week.

The hiring process for the position followed the same process as any other department leader in Longview. The job opening was publicly posted in January and the top four candidates were brought in for an interview panel of the city’s current department leaders.

Swanson said she added a second panel interview with a different group of employees, who would be dealing more directly with the IT department because of its internal focus.

Both panels gave Wallis the highest grade, Swanson said. She sent an offer letter to Wallis in February and he began working for the city March 16. The salary Longview offered Wallis was $149,000 per year, in part due to his years of IT experience at public entities.

The last publicly available data from the state shows Wallis made $112,000 annually while working for Labor & Industries in 2021.

Washington’s state laws include few explicit mentions of nepotism. State law prevents employers from refusing to hire a person based on their marital status outside of limited cases of nepotism. The widely accepted limits for elected officials fall under the same state code as other conflicts of interest in contracts.

Washington state law does bar councilmembers from interfering with a city manager’s decisions to hire, remove or give orders to city employees.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

The Municipal Research and Services Center of Washington offers policy advice and analysis for cities and public agencies across the state. The MRSC’s analyses found the conflict of interest definition largely applies to people hiring their spouses or dependent children.

“It does not, however, prohibit a local government official’s spouse being hired by another official within that local government,” legal consultant Jill Dvorkin wrote for the MRSC in 2021.

Cities and counties can create their own policies to prevent nepotism, which Longview has done. The city nepotism policy is meant to prevent conflicts of interest where one party has the “authority or practical power to exert favorable or unfavorable influence” over the other’s job.

The policy also prohibits employees from intervening in the city’s treatment of other workers when “a family or personal relationship exists between them.”

The relationship between the mayor and the city IT department would not seem to fall under any of those limits. The Longview City Council does not make any employment decisions for jobs other than the city manager. Wallis reports to Swanson and Ann Rivers, the recently announced assistant city manager.

The city took an additional step before Wallis started working to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. In March, the Wallises signed a separate property agreement to explicitly separate David Wallis’ income from the city from MaryAlice’s to avoid claims of financial motivations in his work.

Under the terms of the agreement, David Wallis’ income as a city employee will be placed into a “sole and separate” bank account as long as both of them receive money from Longview.