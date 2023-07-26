A rising number of thefts and other property crimes drove the increase in Longview crimes last year.

The annual report from the Longview Police Department and Chief Robert Huhta highlights which types of crimes saw the biggest increase in 2022 and how the rate impacted police responses.

Longview reported a 23.8% increase in the number of property crimes in 2022, more than double the average spike of 9.8% seen in Washington during the same time period. Huhta suspected a lot of the increase could be tied to an increase in drug addiction, especially since retail theft, particularly at big-box stores, made up a large portion of the increase.

"People need to support their drug habit. They're going to steal, they're going to shoplift," Huhta told the Longview City Council Tuesday night.

The number of robberies and burglaries nearly doubled, from 192 incidents in 2021 to 337 last year. Larcenies and vehicle thefts both increased by about 28% over the previous year.

The impacts of drug addiction showed up throughout Huhta's report. Longview enacted an ordinance to begin making drug arrests on July 1, before he said the state's new misdemeanor drug possession law allows for arrests. He said the department has averaged more than one arrest per day for drug possession since the beginning of July.

Violent crimes saw a minimal increase in 2022 for most categories, other than assault and harassment. Huhta said harassment cases tended to stem from neighborhood disputes.

Longview reported 39,815 total calls for police service last year. The significance of the number depends on what you compare it to: it was roughly 5,000 more calls than in 2021, but still fewer calls than had been made in 2019 before a major pandemic-related dip.

For the third year in a row, Huhta used the report to spotlight the benefits of the Behavioral Health Unit working with the department. The unit had as many as six employees working at certain points last year, handling more 5,000 calls related to welfare checks, mental health crises and unwanted visitors in and around businesses.

"The officers love this program," Huhta said. "We recognize that they are the appropriate tool for that call, instead of us trying to go talk to somebody. We have our training in de-escalation but they take it to a whole other level."

Huhta said two behavioral experts would soon be hired directly into the department, instead of being contractors through Columbia Wellness.