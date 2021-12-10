Longview council sets public hearing on bike plan, final plats for Mount Solo homes

Subdivision plats and a citywide bicycle plan were moved forward by the Longview City Council during its Thursday night meeting.

Council members unanimously approved final plats for two sub-phases of the Mount Solo neighborhood in development. The two plats finalize the lots for 56 homes in the subdivision, as well as officially set the roads through that section of the neighborhood and add roughly half a mile of a walking trail to the area.

Final plats need to be approved by the Longview City Council to officially allow home construction to start. Planning manager Adam Trimble said the community development department had a "huge stack of home permits" ready to be issued once the plats were approved.

The Mount Solo neighborhood is the city's first subdivision built since the 2007 financial crisis. The full neighborhood being built by the Hinton Development Corporation will consist of 160 homes.

The council also advanced the drafted master plan for the city's bicycle and pedestrian access. The draft plan recommends a series of projects, code revisions and promotional efforts over the next decade to expand Longview's network of bicycle paths and sidewalks. The plan recommends that the city add nearly 80 miles of bicycle routes and shared roads over the next 10 years.

The council instructed Hash and the Complete Streets Advisory Committee to plan a month-long virtual open house where public comment and feedback can be given on the plan. Councilman Mike Wallin encouraged Hash to also plan an in-person open house as part of the public comment process.

Following the feedback from the open house, the streets committee will finalize the master plan and take it back to the City Council for a vote on its official adoption.

As Longview enters the second year of its biennial budget, city manager Kurt Sacha provided the council a first read on budget modifications. Sacha said the city's general fund revenue was $1 million higher than budgeted last year, which he attributed to the local sales tax bringing in more revenue than expected.

Other budget modifications reflected the state and federal funds the city received — $6.3 million in grants had been awarded for arterial street projects, while the finalized Beech Street expansion added $3.4 million to the revised budget.

