Longview council reluctantly moves to comply with Blake decision

The Longview City Council on Tuesday night changed its drug criminalization code to comply with the Blake decision, though not without vocal objections.
The city ordinance makes drug possession a misdemeanor instead of a felony, complying with a recent state law and allowing the municipal court to try cases under the new standard. A majority of the council members criticized the new ordinance while giving credit to the Longview Police Department for how they have adapted to the new requirements.
"We shall comply with this. We shall reduce our standard of living to that of Seattle. We have no choice," councilman Mike Wallin said.
Washington's new drug possession law took effect July 25, after the state Supreme Court overturned the previous statute in the State v. Blake case. Officers are required to give referrals to treatment after the first two times someone is caught in possession of drugs. After the third encounter, police can charge them with misdemeanor drug possession. Possession with intent to distribute remains a felony charge with no referral requirement.
Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta said the state law did not specify how the referral system worked and which agencies should be included. The department partnered with the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office and four other city police departments in Cowlitz County to create a single referral for treatment card they would all provide.
The local agencies also will be sharing a database of suspects who previously had been issued referrals, which will help determine when the third possession occurs.
"This way we're all on the same page in Cowlitz County for how we're going to respond," Huhta said.
Councilwoman Christine Schott has been open about how her daughter struggled with drug addiction and homelessness in the early 2010s. Schott said the stricter rules about drug possession that were overturned in the Blake decision may have helped force her daughter onto the recovery path.
"This is just a piece of paper that's going to get tossed in the trash," Schott said. "This could make it easier for people to not get well."
Future of residential housing in downtown Longview
Later in Tuesday's meeting, City Council heard about the benefits of allowing residential or mixed-use developments into downtown Longview.
Council began looking into the outcomes of allowing more downtown housing last year after a developer proposed a multi-story building on 14th Avenue and Maple Street. Eric Hovee, from the economic consulting firm E.D. Hovee & Company, created a report on downtown development and spoke about its findings.
Hovee based his report on a 30,000 square-foot apartment building with at least 70 rooms available. He estimated the building would lead to $5 million in additional business revenue for Longview, with downtown businesses receiving up to half of it, and also would create around 40 additional full-time jobs in the city.
Hovee's report ballparked the construction cost for the project at $16.6 million. Because Longview had not developed a major residential building in downtown before, Hovee said the city would need to proactively encourage building projects if they wanted to go down this route.
"If you can manage to get one new development going, it's going to raise the bar for everybody," Hovee said.
The report said the new apartments likely would attract the same types of residents who currently live near downtown, namely senior citizens and young workers.
City manager Kurt Sacha said the council would review the report's findings and discuss the potential for downtown housing in future meetings.