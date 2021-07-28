Longview council reluctantly moves to comply with Blake decision

The local agencies also will be sharing a database of suspects who previously had been issued referrals, which will help determine when the third possession occurs.

"This way we're all on the same page in Cowlitz County for how we're going to respond," Huhta said.

Councilwoman Christine Schott has been open about how her daughter struggled with drug addiction and homelessness in the early 2010s. Schott said the stricter rules about drug possession that were overturned in the Blake decision may have helped force her daughter onto the recovery path.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This is just a piece of paper that's going to get tossed in the trash," Schott said. "This could make it easier for people to not get well."

Future of residential housing in downtown Longview

Later in Tuesday's meeting, City Council heard about the benefits of allowing residential or mixed-use developments into downtown Longview.

Council began looking into the outcomes of allowing more downtown housing last year after a developer proposed a multi-story building on 14th Avenue and Maple Street. Eric Hovee, from the economic consulting firm E.D. Hovee & Company, created a report on downtown development and spoke about its findings.