Longview Council approves budget, water and sewer rates

Longview finalized its city budget and utility rates for 2023 during the final City Council meeting of the year Thursday.

The council voted to pass the biennial budget, which set revenue and city spending at $140.4 million for 2023 and $125.4 million for 2024.

Both years' expectations are an increase from the $110.7 million budget the city had entering into 2022 but are down from the final revenue the city received in 2021.

The Longview Police Department is the department with the largest share of the budget, at $15 million per year. The next largest department budgets after the police belong to sewer operations, the Longview Fire Department, water construction and public transit.

Later in the meeting, the City Council approved a 10% increase to water rates and a 2% increase to sewer utility rates throughout the city next year. The city resolutions stated the water rate increases will average out to $3.44 per month for the median customer.

The water rate resolution also set new rules for how Longview will provide water to Kelso going forward. According to the new section, Longview will charge Kelso a metered rate for any water it provides before adding on a delivery charge and purveyor rate. Kelso received supplemental water from Longview over the summer as it worked to increase flow through the city's well system.

All three measures passed 6-1, with councilor Spencer Boudreau casting the no vote each time.