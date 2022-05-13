Longview Council adds regular workshops before meetings

Beginning next week, the Longview City Council will change how its meetings work to allow more open discussion among members.

A new order of business for council meetings passed Thursday with five yes votes and Christopher Ortiz abstaining. The biggest change in the new council agenda is adding workshops as a standard item at the start of future council meetings.

Workshops are usually held for an hour before the council meetings begin and in a room adjacent to the council chambers. Recent workshop included topics like possibly adding more Emergency Medical Services in Longview and reviewing city stormwater rates.

The workshops are generally called as special meetings, which limits the discussion and decisions made by council to only the listed topic of the meeting.

"The value and benefit of adding the workshops is...we're able to have a little more room in our conversation without tiptoeing down the special meeting rules," Councilman Mike Wallin said.

The council previously voted to have their regular meetings begin at 6 p.m. starting in June, which was previously the start time for workshops. Today, Longview City Council meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second of fourth Thursdays of the month.

The council said they would try holding workshops in council chambers for the first few weeks to avoid moving back and forth between locations.

The new structure also adds a time for executive session at the end of council meetings and drops the section "'follow-up to past constituent comment."

