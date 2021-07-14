Longview council accepts outdoor statues, hears about 2020 budget surplus

A decline in Longview's city expenses last year and a rise in sales meant the city ended last year with an unexpected surplus in funding.

Longview city manager Kurt Sacha presented an overview of the city's final 2020 budget to the Longview City Council on Tuesday. Sacha said the city had expected to draw money from the general fund over the course of last year. Instead, the fund ended up growing by $2.7 million due to many of the COVID-19 impacts.

Sacha said the city saw steady growth from property and business taxes despite the pandemic. Revenue from sales taxes dropped in March and April but rebounded to high levels throughout the second half of 2020, including nearly a million dollars in sales tax revenue just in December.

"People did what they were asked to do with that stimulus: go out and spend and boost the economy," Sacha said.

On the city expenditure side, Longview had placed a freeze on new hires last year because of the pandemic and nearly every department in the city spent less than expected. Sacha said the hiring practices were returning to their full strength this year, so the city expected to use the general fund to cover those expenses and other new programs.