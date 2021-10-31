Longview considers paid parking options as downtown parking fund empties out

A declining budget for parking-lot maintenance could drive changes to the free parking available in downtown Longview.

Longview’s fund dedicated to maintaining the parking lots around downtown has shrunk by more than 90% over the last decade. Several members of the Downtown Advisory Committee have warned the fund could run fully dry in a matter of months.

The city fund had a balance of $241,400 at the end of 2011, when the city eliminated paid parking from downtown Longview. As of the end of September, it had declined to $20,580.

The city plans to bring in a consultant to look into potential changes to downtown parking to address that fund. While the report is still several months away from being finished, City Manager Kurt Sacha likely thought some form of paid parking would be recommended to the City Council.

“The revenue generated there could not only pay for the parking enforcement, but the maintenance of the lots in downtown. There’s currently no resources to really provide for that,” Sacha said.

The city owns five parking lots near downtown that require parking permits and five lots with at least three hours of free parking. The city charges $120 for a three-month permit in four of the paid lots and $60 per quarterly permit in the fifth.