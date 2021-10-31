Longview considers paid parking options as downtown parking fund empties out

A declining budget for parking-lot maintenance could drive changes to the free parking available in downtown Longview.
Longview’s fund dedicated to maintaining the parking lots around downtown has shrunk by more than 90% over the last decade. Several members of the Downtown Advisory Committee have warned the fund could run fully dry in a matter of months.
The city fund had a balance of $241,400 at the end of 2011, when the city eliminated paid parking from downtown Longview. As of the end of September, it had declined to $20,580.
The city plans to bring in a consultant to look into potential changes to downtown parking to address that fund. While the report is still several months away from being finished, City Manager Kurt Sacha likely thought some form of paid parking would be recommended to the City Council.
“The revenue generated there could not only pay for the parking enforcement, but the maintenance of the lots in downtown. There’s currently no resources to really provide for that,” Sacha said.
The city owns five parking lots near downtown that require parking permits and five lots with at least three hours of free parking. The city charges $120 for a three-month permit in four of the paid lots and $60 per quarterly permit in the fifth.
Longview’s parking fund is used to pay for maintenance and improvements in the downtown parking lots, along with part of the salary for the Longview Police Department’s parking enforcement officer. The fund generates revenue from tickets and parking permits in the city-owned lots.
‘Hasn’t been working for more than 10 years’
Dawn Gregg has seen the funding issue coming for several years. Gregg, who owns the Soap Factory on Commerce Avenue, has been a member of the city’s Downtown Advisory Committee for five years. She said the committee has tried to raise the alarm about the fund several times, as it failed to cover its costs year after year.
“What we’re doing isn’t working and hasn’t been working for more than 10 years,” Gregg said during the most recent committee meeting. “Change has to happen and it sounds to me that is hanging on the outcome of the report.”
Getting rid of the parking fees was one aspect of a broad downtown revitalization plan that Longview received in 2011. The revitalization was intended to give the city strategies to support businesses as the city recovered from the Great Recession by making the Commerce Avenue core more attractive.
A consultant from HyettPalma, who performed the downtown analysis, said at the time the free parking lots would help the local businesses compete with big-box stores like Walmart. The City Council voted that October to make the city’s five nearby parking lots free and raise the time limits for street parking.
“It’s not that the decision they made back then was bad, or they screwed it up on the back end. Things changed and the parking lots need an overhaul,” said Lindsey Cope, head of the nonprofit Longview Downtowners.
Current activity in those parking lots rarely has been enough to cover the associated costs. In June, for example, the parking fund brought in $1,422 from tickets and $3,138 from parking permits.
The fund’s total expenses that month were $5,860, leading the fund balance to decline by about $1,300. That made June, the 15th straight month the parking fund lost money.
Gregg said part of the issue is that the parking lots tend to see more use from employees or tenants who live above the downtown stores. Customers prefer to use the street side parking as long as spaces are available.
“They’ll drive right by. In their mind, if you can’t park in front of the stores, there’s nowhere to park,” Gregg said.
Business views split on future of parking
Cope sent out a survey about parking costs and changes to downtown business owners in October. The anonymized results of her study are going to be shared with city officials, which will help guide the consultant work the city pursues.
Around 30 business owners had responded to Cope’s survey by Tuesday. The future of downtown parking split them into three groups.
Cope said about a third of responses said the parking fund should be folded into the city’s general fund, with no changes or costs added downtown. The other responses were in favor of increasing paid parking to some extent, though the specifics ranged from reducing free time limits to the full return of parking meters along Commerce Avenue.
“There’s literally no decision you would make that everyone is going to like, but we can try to make it transparent, creative, progressive and more of a team effort than other things that had been done previously,” Cope said.
If the parking fund runs out of money before the city passes a plan, the costs will be incorporated in Longview’s general fund.
Sacha said the parking fund likely would be low on the priority list if it had to compete with other programs that drew from the general fund. He added it would take additional funds for the city to make major renovations to the parking lots or enforce parking limits in a more effective way.
“We would be looking for something with new technology if we call for paid parking,” Sacha said.
Gregg and Cope heard estimates that full parking lot renovations for Longview could cost more than a million dollars.