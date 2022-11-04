Longview considers creating new authority for affordable housing

The Longview City Council has started exploring creating a new governmental branch that could lead the city's future efforts on affordable housing.

The council members opted not to advance the motion to immediately move forward with the public development authority during their meeting Thursday night. Instead, they agreed to hold a workshop in January to talk through the scope and benefits of the approach.

Councilors Mike Wallin and Hillary Strobel proposed the creation of the public development authority during their council report. The authority would be a special-purpose group tasked with managing the city's investments and support of affordable housing.

"The goal here is to make sure before we say that we are champions of affordable housing, that we create some sort of container within the city that actually raises and allocates funding," Strobel said.

Several members of the council were cautious about committing to the approach right away before the scope of the group's work was clear. It was repeatedly said that the authority was not meant to compete with the current local housing providers, most notably Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington.

Public development authorities are a relatively common approach for cities and counties to invest in specific types of developments, such as downtown renovations or industrial parks. Longview has had one public development authority in place since 2013 to encourage development at the Cowlitz County Event Center.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

City Attorney Jim McNamara told the council the new authority would likely have more ongoing duties than the Event Center authority and would need a higher level of attention and funding from city staff.

"At this point it's a concept, but I don't think the existing PDA (public development authority) is constituted to do this," McNamara said.

The proposed motion also outlined the funding sources for the authority. The group would be tasked with investing the roughly $110,000 in local sales tax funds Longview has accrued through the program approved by the state Legislature in 2019 to aid affordable or supportive housing.

The large section of the authority's funding would come from a proposed 0.1% housing services sales tax, which was estimated to provide around $900,000 per year.

Jennifer Westerman, executive director of Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington, told the council Thursday she was open to the additional support the authority could create. Westerman said there was heavy competition for the state funding that enabled many of her organization's developments, including a potential large incoming addition to Longview with Sunrise Village.

"We got into a housing crisis over a period of 30 years. We're not going to solve it overnight," Westerman said.

The next workshop discussion about the housing authority is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 26.