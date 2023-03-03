Beers and Lake Sacajawea do not mix. But a new policy being discussed in Longview could change that.

The Longview City Council recently talked through the possibility of permitting alcohol sales during certain events at Lake Sacajawea Park. The change would make the lake Longview's second city park to allow beer, wine or champagne at permitted events after R.A. Long Park — also known as the Civic Circle — opened for drinks in 2019.

The council showed general interest in the change but were reluctant to enact the policy without more public input. They sent the plan back to the Parks Advisory Board to finalize a policy with more details about new or existing events.

"If you go to Portland or Vancouver or Kelso, many parks outside of Longview are open to having alcohol at their events," Parks Director Jennifer Wills said. "People have a special vision of the lake and what it looks like, so that's what we are going to ask about."

Wills said some local nonprofits, including the Rotary Club of Longview and the Go 4th Committee, expressed interest in expanding the permits to Lake Sacajawea. The Parks Advisory Board approved the change earlier this year before it went to the City Council.

Marc Silva manages two of the Rotary Club's alcohol-based events: the beer garden in R.A. Long Park during Squirrel Fest and the Crafted Beer and Food Festival, which has taken place in R.A. Long Park and the Cowlitz County Event Center. Silva said the Rotary Club is looking to use alcohol sales at new events to fundraise for their local programs and thought the lake would be an additional draw for visitors.

"I'm confident that we can go there and have a policy in place to have these events take place and allow people to be served responsibly," Silva said.

Longview Police Capt. John Reeves told the council there is no track record of issues around R.A. Long Park when alcohol is sold at events.

The revisions by the Parks Advisory Board will include setting a clearer approval process for new events and determining whether any of the existing lakeside events will be prohibited from selling alcohol. Wills said the summer concerts could be one event where beer remains banned. The parks board will also look into specifying which areas of the lake can be approved for sales.

"I would be reluctant to say this sounds fine and make a decision for the lake as a whole, then go back and try to figure out how to hone it down," councilor Hillary Strobel said.

A history of attempts

The proposal for the lake is the latest move in a decade of attempts to add alcohol to select events around the lake. The City Council looked into allowing alcohol sales during the summer concert series in 2013, but the parks board rejected the idea and the council dropped the notion after hearing other opposition from the public.

At the beginning of 2019, the City Council approved alcohol sales guidelines exclusively for R.A. Long Park. Lake Sacajawea and Roy Morse Park were included in a draft version of the guidelines in mid-2018 but were cut from the proposal by the time it was put into effect.

The 2018 draft proposal limited the permits to two sections of the lake: the open space by Louisiana Street and Kessler Boulevard and the Cottonwood Nook at the far north end.

Any alcohol vendor would need to go through a checklist of approvals before they could start serving. A potential vendor would need a special event permit from the city and the Parks and Recreation Department, in addition to a special occasion liquor license from the Washington State Liquor Control Board.

Longview's current alcohol policy at park events requires sales are fenced off from the rest of the public; organizers provide food and portable bathrooms within the separate zone; and organizers pay for "reasonable security measures."