Longview considers adding police and EMS funding measures on the ballot in 2023

Longview residents may vote next year on a pair of new levies to hire more police officers and firefighters.

During the Longview City Council's budget workshop on Oct. 19, the council agreed to fund the budget enhancements for the Longview Police Department and the Longview Fire Department as separate ballot measures next year. The proposed levies are not a finalized decision but will be the starting point for the city's upcoming hearings on the 2023-2024 budget.

The Longview Police Department would be seeking a 0.1% public safety sales tax levy. The department requested funds to hire new personnel including up to six patrol officers, two community service officers and a technician to manage public records and disclosure.

For the Longview Fire Department, the city is considering an EMS property tax levy of up to $0.50 per $1,000 in assessed home value. The levy would go toward staffing a new EMS team, consisting of three firefighters and a part-time administrative assistant, and potentially a new ambulance.

"We'd like to have a backup ambulance all the time, in case our private ambulance company (American Medical Response) is unavailable," Fire Chief Jim Kambeitz said. Kambeitz had presented the EMS needs to the City Council during a workshop in May.

Assistant city manager Kris Swanson said the council was interested in funding the departments' requests but needed new revenue to meet the demands. While the preliminary budget is still being finalized by staff, Longview may be pressed to maintain its current programs without putting in any enhancements.

The EMS and public safety levies are some of the revenue options Washington cities have to collect money for specific departmental additions. Both types of levies provide at least partially dedicated revenue to the department, and their use can be further narrowed by its description on the ballot.

"If this council is going to put that proposition on the ballot, they're going to tie the specific programs to it," Swanson said.

The sales tax levy would likely raise somewhere between $500,000 and $900,000 a year, depending on the number of sales in Longview and the vehicle sale exemptions. It needs a simple majority to pass. Kalama voters passed a public safety sales tax in 2016 to fund a new police station after the previous station was damaged by flooding.

The revenue from the EMS property tax levy would depend on the levy rate and requires a supermajority to take effect. The levy can be in effect for either six years, 10 years or indefinitely.

If the measures are kept through the rest of the budgeting process, the public safety sales tax levy would appear in either August or November, lining up with the primary and general elections. The EMS levy could appear earlier in the year but Swanson said the city may aim for the fall.

The city will hold the first public hearing on the budget and revenue sources, including the levies, during the City Council meeting on Nov. 3.