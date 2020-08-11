Longview City Council to move Fire Station 82, LPD satellite projects forward Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Longview City Council on Thursday is scheduled to award consulting contracts for remodeling the Mint Valley fire station, building a new Longview police satellite station in Archie Anderson park and replacing water mains in the Madrona Drive, Baltimore/Beech street and Castleman Drive/Fisher's Lane areas.

City staff is recommending hiring the Collins Architectural Group for the additions to Fire Station 82 for just over $46,000, according to agenda documents. The project will remodel the existing dormitory and locker-room style bathroom to meet modern standards and build a 750-square-foot addition.

The upgrades will provide more living space, individual sleeping quarters and private lockable uni-sex bathrooms, according to agenda documents. The four firefighting crews currently sleep in an open 280-square-foot dormitory room.

The council also will vote to hire Collins Architectural Group as consultant for the new 2,500-square-foot Longview police satellite office at Archie Anderson park, according to agenda documents. Collins would be paid about $36,000, according to agenda documents.

A topographical survey of Archie Anderson Park for the satellite office also is on Thursday's council agenda. Staff recommends hiring Gibbs and Olson, Inc. to do the survey for about $10,000.