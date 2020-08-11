Longview City Council to move Fire Station 82, LPD satellite projects forward Thursday

The Longview City Council on Thursday is scheduled to award consulting contracts for remodeling the Mint Valley fire station, building a new Longview police satellite station in Archie Anderson park and replacing water mains in the Madrona Drive, Baltimore/Beech street and Castleman Drive/Fisher's Lane areas.
City staff is recommending hiring the Collins Architectural Group for the additions to Fire Station 82 for just over $46,000, according to agenda documents. The project will remodel the existing dormitory and locker-room style bathroom to meet modern standards and build a 750-square-foot addition.
The upgrades will provide more living space, individual sleeping quarters and private lockable uni-sex bathrooms, according to agenda documents. The four firefighting crews currently sleep in an open 280-square-foot dormitory room.
The council also will vote to hire Collins Architectural Group as consultant for the new 2,500-square-foot Longview police satellite office at Archie Anderson park, according to agenda documents. Collins would be paid about $36,000, according to agenda documents.
A topographical survey of Archie Anderson Park for the satellite office also is on Thursday's council agenda. Staff recommends hiring Gibbs and Olson, Inc. to do the survey for about $10,000.
Gibbs and Olson, Inc. also will conduct a topographical survey for the Beech and Baltimore streets and Madrona Drive water main replacement projects, according to agenda documents. The company would be paid about $19,500. For the Castleman-Fisher's Lane water main replacement, staff recommends hiring S&F Land Services to do a topographical drone survey for $40,600.
In other business, the council is slated to:
• Vote on applying for a $550,00 state Department of Commerce grant to help shelter homeless people.
• Buy a 331-square-foot parcel along California Way for the State Route 432/California Way intersection improvement project. The city will pay $8,451 plus closing costs from the Arterial Fund for the portion of property at 558 Industrial Way.
• Accept a low bid of $698,950 from City Electric of Washington, a LaCenter contractor, to improve traffic signals at 10 intersections from Ninth Avenue to 32nd Avenue on Ocean Beach Highway. There were two other bids, according to agenda documents. The city engineer estimated a cost of $800,000. This project is funded by the Arterial Street Fund and a federal transportation grant.
• Vote to sign an interlocal agreement to be part of the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Task Force. The task force investigates officer-involved incidents of “great bodily harm or death, in‐custody deaths, or other high‐profile incidents,” according to agenda documents. The police departments of Kelso, Castle Rock, Kalama and Woodland are part of the task force, as are the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol.
Before the 7 p.m. Thursday meeting, the council will hold a 6 p.m. workshop on capital projects to be considered for inclusion in the 2021-2022 biennial budget.
To join the workshop and the meeting, use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86387074776. Or, use meeting ID 863 8707 4776 and call one of these numbers: 1-253-215-8782; 1-669-900-6833; 1-346-248-7799; 1-408-638-0968; 1-646-876-9923; 1-301-715-8592; 1-312-626-6799.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.