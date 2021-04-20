Longview City Council to discuss hosted encampment plan updates Thursday

The draft plan would limit capacity to 50-100 people and establish an initial one-year timeline for the site. It also requires 24/7 staffing.

The updated draft also states what will happen if a resident breaks the rules and that if participants demonstrate progress toward a permanent housing plan, there is no time limit on their stay at the site.

Location?

Still unanswered is the site's location.

Kendall said the committee wanted to come up with a plan the council supports independent of the location, but recognized the question will come up.

The current site on Alabama Street is a likely candidate for the hosted site, Kendall said. If it's chosen, officials will need to find a second temporary site where people can stay while the Alabama Street location is cleaned up, she said.

The draft interlocal agreement states the site would be located in Longview, funded by the county, operate for 12 months and include on-site services and case management.

The county would pay for the site with local document recording fees, which the state requires to be used for housing and homeless programs. The county collects about $850,000 in the fees annually, according to its website.