Longview City Council to discuss hosted encampment plan updates Thursday

The Longview City Council will hold a workshop Thursday to discuss the updated plan for a hosted homeless camp site more than a year after the Alabama Street site originally was slated to close.
The council’s homeless committee has worked with city and county staff since December to expand the draft with input from the council and county commissioners, as well as on an interlocal agreement outlining the city's and county's responsibilities, said Councilmember Ruth Kendall.
"The purpose of workshop is to give full council the opportunity to discuss the plan and direction we’ve been working on," said Kendall, who is on the three-member homelessness committee.
The new draft is largely the same as the document County Human Services Manager Gena James presented to the council in November but it expands on and fills in details missing from the earlier version.
Kendall said the council will have to agree to some changes, at least on a temporary basis, to the city’s hosted homeless encampment ordinance, which limits encampments to 50 people and a 90-day maximum.
The Alabama Street camp’s population has more than doubled to an estimated 150 people since it opened.
In December 2019, Longview set up a temporary camping site on Alabama Street. As an unhosted site, the camp has few rules or guidelines. The city pays for portable toilets, handwashing stations and garbage service at the site, which has no running water or electricity.
Plans on hold
The COVID-19 pandemic halted plans to close the site in March 2020. An ad hoc committee to find and recommend alternative locations for a hosted site disbanded in June after spending several months in deadlock and facing community pushback against proposed locations.
At the county commissioners’ direction, James created the draft plan for a hosted encampment as an alternative to the Alabama Street site and presented it to the Longview council in November. The council and commissioners agreed to further develop the plan during a joint meeting in December.
“This situation has highlighted a need for additional temporary housing options that promote self-sufficiency, increase opportunities for households to be stably housed and to demonstrate a managed encampment can mitigate impacts to nearby businesses and neighbors,” the plan states.
New rules
The plan establishes a capacity for people and tent spaces and creates a staff space for the host agency, including an office to meet with people and help them with services.
Basic hygiene needs would be met with portable toilets, showers, garbage bins and handwashing facilities, though available services may depend on the site selected.
The host agency would provide paid staff on site and a good neighbor agreement would be established with safety and security measures, an intake process and a code of conduct.
The draft plan would limit capacity to 50-100 people and establish an initial one-year timeline for the site. It also requires 24/7 staffing.
The updated draft also states what will happen if a resident breaks the rules and that if participants demonstrate progress toward a permanent housing plan, there is no time limit on their stay at the site.
Location?
Still unanswered is the site's location.
Kendall said the committee wanted to come up with a plan the council supports independent of the location, but recognized the question will come up.
The current site on Alabama Street is a likely candidate for the hosted site, Kendall said. If it's chosen, officials will need to find a second temporary site where people can stay while the Alabama Street location is cleaned up, she said.
The draft interlocal agreement states the site would be located in Longview, funded by the county, operate for 12 months and include on-site services and case management.
The county would pay for the site with local document recording fees, which the state requires to be used for housing and homeless programs. The county collects about $850,000 in the fees annually, according to its website.
The plan doesn't include an estimated cost for setting up and operating the site, and states it will be determined during the request and contract process.
A city-sanctioned encampment in Aberdeen costs about $35,000 per month, including 24/7 security, portable toilets, a handwashing station, water hose and garbage, The Daily World reported. The site does not include case management services.
The city of Olympia contracts with Catholic Community Services to operate its "mitigation site" and paid the organization $547,000 last year, The Olympian reported.
Under the draft agreement, Cowlitz County will seek an outside organization to operate the site and provide services. The city and county would choose the organization together, and the county would contract with the group and monitor operations.
The Longview City Council will not make any formal decisions at Thursday's workshop. Any changes to the city's encampment ordinance will come before a council meeting, giving people another chance to comment, Kendall said.
Kendall said after the council makes its decisions, the plan and agreement will go before the county commissioners for consideration.