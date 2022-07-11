Longview City Council to consider lowering free on-street parking downtown by an hour

Longview leaders are deciding Tuesday whether to enact shorter hours for free on-street parking downtown, and fewer warning tickets for those who stay past the limit.

The set of changes up for consideration by the Longview City Council at this week's meeting would lower the street parking time limit from three hours to two hours and end the practice of issuing warning tickets for drivers who overstay the time limit.

Councilmembers gave initial support for this set of phased changes during the June 23 council meeting. If approved, the changes would be rolled out through the end of the year.

The parking changes are the result of months of consideration by the downtown advisory committee over how to address the city's declining downtown parking fund balance, which covers the maintenance for downtown lots. At a council workshop in early June, councilmembers supported a phased approach that would let them make a few immediate changes.

Charging hourly paid parking along Commerce has been previously proposed, but is not part of the current approach.

A two-hour time limit for street parking was how downtown operated for years until 2011, when the city changed parking rules to draw more visitors to the downtown corridor. City Planning Manager Adam Trimble said the goal of the two-hour limit was to discourage employees and downtown residents from parking on Commerce Avenue to free up spaces for short-term customers.

Under the current city rules, drivers who overstay parking times downtown receive one warning per quarter before having to pay a ticket. In practice, the city said that has meant the Longview Police Department's one part-time parking officer is spending more time issuing warnings than tickets.

Last year, there were 1,369 warnings issued in the downtown core compared to 943 parking tickets. Parking tickets and permits for city-owned lots are the two sources of revenue for the downtown parking maintenance fund.

In addition to the new rules about parking, the proposed ordinance shifts the role of selling parking permits to city staff from the Longview police.

Longview is considering the future of downtown parking lots in a different item on Tuesday night's agenda. Councilors Spencer Boudreau and Hillary Strobel will ask the council to start the process of identifying city-owned parking lots that could be sold to create more housing or mixed-use developments to address the city's housing shortage.

Trimble said the second phase of paid parking changes would likely be centered on the city parking lots along 12th Avenue, but the city would wait to see the effect of the initial changes, if passed Tuesday, before moving ahead.