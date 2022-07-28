Longview City Council split on improving communications with public

The Longview City Council spent the longest stretch of its meeting Tuesday talking about how to talk to Longview residents.

The discussion was based on a motion introduced by councilors Christopher Ortiz and Spencer Boudreau. The motion would have directed city manager Kurt Sacha to contract with a media and communications firm to audit the city's current approach to communication, branding and public engagement.

The motion was voted down 2-4 by the rest of the council.

Ortiz said that one of his goals after being appointed to the City Council is to increase community engagement. He suggested using an outside firm so the current staff wasn't over burdened during the process.

"That's what a professional firm would help us to do. How do we brand our city, how do we push information out to constituents in a variety of ways?" Ortiz said.

Several of the other councilmembers said they wanted to hold off on a decision until further into the city's budget process, which is moving into a higher gear over the next two months. Angie Wean said the money might be better spent by creating a new position for a communications director or public liaison.

"I am personally not in favor of spending the money (on the audit) and actually putting the money towards a solid resource who will actually make a difference for the city staff," Wean said.

The branding aspect of the audit would include revisiting the idea of creating an official seal and flag for Longview. Boudreau said the Project Longview committee had designed potential city flags in 2018. The city never made a final decision on adapting any of the flags and the committee has not met in the last four years.

Sacha said he would bring back options for communications later in this year's budget enhancement process.