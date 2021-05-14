Longview City Council sends hosted homeless camp plan to county for review with no site selected

“We need to stop conflating not voting on a location as part of this ordinance amendment to equal that we’re not giving public opportunity to weigh in on location,” Strobel said. “We don’t want to silence the public by not discussing location tonight. We’re more than willing to discuss location and open to public comment.”

Several members of the public said they supported changing the ordinance to allow the hosted site plan to advance, and a couple spoke against the site.

The council approved the ordinance in a 4-3 vote, with Wallis, Makinster and Wallin opposed.

County agreement

The council also approved a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter an agreement with Cowlitz County for the hosted encampment project.

The agreement states the site would be located in Longview, funded by the county, operate for 12 months and include on-site services and case management.

The county would pay for the site with local document recording fees, which the state requires to be used for housing and homeless programs. The county collects about $850,000 in the fees annually, according to its website.

Wallin proposed an amendment to add the pilot project framework to the agreement.