Longview City Council returns to in-person meetings

After more than a year of remote meetings and video calls, the Longview City Council returned to City Hall on Thursday night.
"It's so great to be back. I've been waiting to say that for 13 months," Mayor MaryAlice Wallis said as the meeting began.
Longview followed a hybrid model for the meeting, though the live aspects dominated the night. All the elected officials and city employees were in the council chambers except for councilman Steve Moon, who attended via video call. The half-dozen citizens who attended the meeting sat in distanced chairs and a livestream was available through Zoom.
For the three city councilmembers who were elected in 2019, the virtual meetings had been the default for the majority of their time in office. Hillary Strobel said it made a difference to be back in the room with citizens and other council members.
"My first two and a half months, I was still learning how to serve on the council. It feels different to bring that experience back into the room," Strobel said.
Longview City Council passed two resolutions and an ordinance Thursday night. The ordinance allows for "continuous entertainment activities," such as miniature golf and skateboard parks, to be added in mixed-use districts. The change was prompted by a permit request made in May by Pie@Trios owner Sam Miller, who plans to open an 18-hole miniature golf course next to the restaurant.
The larger of the resolutions updated the city's six-year plan for transportation improvement projects that will be managed directly by Longview or through Rivercities Transit. Cities in Washington are required to update and reprioritize the list every year in order to receive state and federal funding.
Public Works Director Ken Hash said many of the highest-priority items on the list were bus replacements. Two larger road projects he highlighted for the City Council were on Columbia Heights Road and 46th Avenue, both of which are scheduled to begin construction in 2023 in the updated plan.
Longview also passed an increase to the income limits for the utility rate reduction program. Low-income senior citizens and transitional homes who apply for the program can receive reduced rates for their sewer, garbage and storm water services. Administrative services manager Kris Swanson said Longview currently has 360 residents and four transitional homes who used the reduced rates.