Longview City Council returns to in-person meetings

After more than a year of remote meetings and video calls, the Longview City Council returned to City Hall on Thursday night.

"It's so great to be back. I've been waiting to say that for 13 months," Mayor MaryAlice Wallis said as the meeting began.

Longview followed a hybrid model for the meeting, though the live aspects dominated the night. All the elected officials and city employees were in the council chambers except for councilman Steve Moon, who attended via video call. The half-dozen citizens who attended the meeting sat in distanced chairs and a livestream was available through Zoom.

For the three city councilmembers who were elected in 2019, the virtual meetings had been the default for the majority of their time in office. Hillary Strobel said it made a difference to be back in the room with citizens and other council members.

"My first two and a half months, I was still learning how to serve on the council. It feels different to bring that experience back into the room," Strobel said.