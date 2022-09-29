Longview City Council plans roughly six-hour preliminary budget workshop Saturday

The Longview City Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday to work on the city's next two-year budget.

At the Aug. 23 meeting, council members narrowed down some potential requests, like possibly funding a reserve ambulance for the Longview Fire Department or replacing old city park playground equipment.

City manager Kurt Sacha said budget workshops typically last six hours or longer as the council tries to reach a consensus on the various budget sections, including the general fund revenue and expenses, department budget enhancements and capital projects.

Department leaders have already submitted their proposed budgets for 2023 and 2024 including requests for new staffing or programs. Sacha said the city was heading into the new budget with a "healthy" general fund balance, but a long list of programs and enhancements that are up for consideration.

City staff will work to finalize the budget by the end of October, ahead of public hearings scheduled to take place during City Council meetings on Nov. 3 and Nov. 17. Upcoming workshops and public hearings will focus on the utility rates and property tax plans for the next two years.