Longview City Council passes resolution to ban local income taxes

The Longview City Council passed a preemptive resolution Thursday night to assure residents they have no intention of creating a local income tax.
The resolution proposed by Chet Makinster and Mike Wallin "prohibits the imposition of a local income tax in the event a local income tax is determined legal and permissible" by state courts or the Legislature. The measure passed without opposition by the rest of the council.
The resolution is not in response to a specific proposal, as Washington still has no statewide income tax and no city has successfully implemented one on its own. Seattle's attempt to tax high-income residents was rejected by the Washington State Supreme Court in 2020, though the ruling left the possibility of a flat income tax on the table.
Wallin said the proposal was a reaction to worries the state Legislature might take actions during the upcoming session to make it easier for cities and counties to enact flat income taxes.
"We are trying to make clear to our residents and businesses that we expect stability," Wallin said.
Makinster and Wallin both said the current tax base in Longview, along with last year's revenue surplus, should be used to fund projects instead of creating a new tax. Makinster also cited voters' long history of rejecting attempts to enact an income tax at the statewide level.
Councilwoman Ruth Kendall voted for the resolution, but questioned whether it was necessary to take up the resolution right now.
"I find it highly unlikely that, at the local level, we would be in the position to bring an income tax forward," Kendall said.
Similar resolutions to oppose theoretical income taxes have been passed in Battle Ground, Kennewick, Spokane Valley and a handful of other Washington cities over the last two years.
Earlier in Thursday's meeting, the City Council held a public hearing about recent spending of Community Development Block Grants and CARES Act funding. City planner Adam Trimble outlined how the city apportioned more than half a million dollars for rental and utility aid, small business grants, housing rehabilitation and other local improvements.
Councilmember Christine Schott reported progress on organizing community partners to address homelessness. Schott said earlier Thursday had been the first sit-down meeting among the Salvation Army, Love Overwhelming, the Cowlitz Family Health Center and other organizations that coordinate services for residents of the Alabama Street camp.