Longview City Council passes resolution to ban local income taxes

The Longview City Council passed a preemptive resolution Thursday night to assure residents they have no intention of creating a local income tax.

The resolution proposed by Chet Makinster and Mike Wallin "prohibits the imposition of a local income tax in the event a local income tax is determined legal and permissible" by state courts or the Legislature. The measure passed without opposition by the rest of the council.

The resolution is not in response to a specific proposal, as Washington still has no statewide income tax and no city has successfully implemented one on its own. Seattle's attempt to tax high-income residents was rejected by the Washington State Supreme Court in 2020, though the ruling left the possibility of a flat income tax on the table.

Wallin said the proposal was a reaction to worries the state Legislature might take actions during the upcoming session to make it easier for cities and counties to enact flat income taxes.

"We are trying to make clear to our residents and businesses that we expect stability," Wallin said.

