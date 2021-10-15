Longview City Council approves plan for police body cameras

The Longview City Council has given the OK for the Longview Police Department to equip officers with body-worn cameras.

The City Council voted to approve the proposal made by the police department following a workshop presentation Thursday. The vote authorized the department to enter a five-year contract with Motorola for $218,810 for the cameras, related licenses and software.

The police department is adding the body cameras to comply with House Bill 1223, passed earlier this year in the Washington state Legislature. The bill requires officers record all interviews they have with children younger than 18 years old and adults who are part of felony investigations. In practice, Longview police and the Washington Association of Sheriff's and Police Chiefs say body-worn cameras are the most reasonable approach.

"It's not practical or safe for officers to be holding up their phones to record these interviews," Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta said.

Huhta said the department chose to use the Motorola cameras because the video storage and case tracking data would be compatible with the Spillman records management system currently used by the department. The Kelso Police Department and the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office are looking to use the Motorola cameras for the same reason.