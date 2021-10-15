Longview City Council approves plan for police body cameras

The Longview City Council has given the OK for the Longview Police Department to equip officers with body-worn cameras.
The City Council voted to approve the proposal made by the police department following a workshop presentation Thursday. The vote authorized the department to enter a five-year contract with Motorola for $218,810 for the cameras, related licenses and software.
The police department is adding the body cameras to comply with House Bill 1223, passed earlier this year in the Washington state Legislature. The bill requires officers record all interviews they have with children younger than 18 years old and adults who are part of felony investigations. In practice, Longview police and the Washington Association of Sheriff's and Police Chiefs say body-worn cameras are the most reasonable approach.
"It's not practical or safe for officers to be holding up their phones to record these interviews," Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta said.
Huhta said the department chose to use the Motorola cameras because the video storage and case tracking data would be compatible with the Spillman records management system currently used by the department. The Kelso Police Department and the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office are looking to use the Motorola cameras for the same reason.
The body cameras include an option for buffered recording times. The camera will constantly record and will save the videos from a pre-determined time period before the officer hits the record button.
The Motorola camera package also includes a software called REDACTIVE that will be used for redactions when videos are requested as public records. REDACTIVE uses automatic detection software to identify common features of the video and enact the same pixilation and redaction for the entirety of the footage.
The majority of the cost for the body cameras will be covered with state funds provided to police departments to accommodate the cost of recent legislation. Huhta estimated keeping the cameras will cost the city roughly $40,000 per year after the initial five-year contract ends.
Thursday's City Council vote also authorized the police department to begin bargaining with the Police Guild about the camera implementation and draft camera-specific policies.
Later during Thursday night's City Council meeting, members voted to move ahead on three projects from the city's Accessibility Advisory Committee. The approved projects are the installation of curb ramps at the intersection of 18th Avenue and Olympia Way, ADA-accessible doors for the McClelland Arts Center and the Recreation Building, and increased access to the Longview Community Gardens.