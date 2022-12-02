Longview City Council approves 5% utility tax rate increase

The Longview City Council Thursday raised utility tax rates and considered amending its current 2021-2022 biennial budget.

The council approved a 5% per $1,000 of assessed property value increase in tax rates for the business of selling or furnishing water for sanitary sewer service, garbage collection service and stormwater service.

City-provided services would now be taxed at 14%, up from the current 9.5% rate.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Councilmember Spencer Boudreau was the only dissenting vote and said that even if the rate only results in about $5 more with each utility bill, the rate increase would still charge more than what people are used to and "without their consent," he said.

The changes the council considered in its current 2021-2022 biennial budget now include an increase to the general fund by $1.8 million after city staff found that sales tax revenues and American Rescue Plan Act funds were higher than expected.

Added expenses also include up to $800,000 in the building replacement reserve fund.

The council also heard options to amend the economic development fund so it would be budgeted for $1.95 million. Another amendment for $1.8 million comes for the cost provided for the overlay of the Oregon Way project.

City Manager Kurt Sacha said many of these changes are general housekeeping and to ensure the budget, if the changes are adopted, accurately reflects all of the city's awarded grants, federal dollars and changing revenue streams.

The changes also reflect several city services projects like traffic street lighting and maintenance. No action on the amendments was taken at Thursday's meeting.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the accurate vote count.