Longview candidates discuss housing cost and quality at forum Thursday

Four candidates for Longview City Council took the stage at the Columbia Theatre on Thursday night to answer questions about the various housing issues facing the city.

On stage at the forum sponsored by the Lower Columbia Association of Realtors and the Lower Columbia Contractors Association were Chet Makinster and Angie Wean, who is competing for Makinster's Position 6 seat on the council; and Spencer Boudreau and Tom Lee, who are vying for Position 7.

A few dozen members of the community attended the forum in person at the theater, while hundreds more watched livestreams of the event on Facebook.

The candidates were asked specific questions about infrastructure funding and ways to maximize land usage, along with broader questions about their approach to making housing more plentiful and affordable. Below are the responses on four housing-related issues.

What is one thing the city should be doing now to address the housing supply?

Boudreau: Eliminate as many regulations and fees as possible to make building cheap homes easier for developers. "There's plenty of folks in the community who are ready and willing to spend those dollars and build those units if the cost per unit goes down."