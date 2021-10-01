Longview candidates discuss housing cost and quality at forum Thursday

Four candidates for Longview City Council took the stage at the Columbia Theatre on Thursday night to answer questions about the various housing issues facing the city.
On stage at the forum sponsored by the Lower Columbia Association of Realtors and the Lower Columbia Contractors Association were Chet Makinster and Angie Wean, who is competing for Makinster's Position 6 seat on the council; and Spencer Boudreau and Tom Lee, who are vying for Position 7.
A few dozen members of the community attended the forum in person at the theater, while hundreds more watched livestreams of the event on Facebook.
The candidates were asked specific questions about infrastructure funding and ways to maximize land usage, along with broader questions about their approach to making housing more plentiful and affordable. Below are the responses on four housing-related issues.
What is one thing the city should be doing now to address the housing supply?
Boudreau: Eliminate as many regulations and fees as possible to make building cheap homes easier for developers. "There's plenty of folks in the community who are ready and willing to spend those dollars and build those units if the cost per unit goes down."
Lee: Use multi-family housing tax credits and other IRS-backed credits to attract new developments. "Tax credits are the vehicles that have driven growth across the Pacific Northwest, in urban areas and rural areas alike... We need to use those incentives to make developers build."
Makinster: Work with the city planning department to review current plot maps and zoning ordinances. "We need to tighten up some of these open areas, areas where you can't get a mother-in-law suite on the back or two smaller houses that are closer to being affordable."
Wean: Make permitting easier and focus on higher density buildings, especially in downtown Longview. "Whatever we can do to have that mixed-use density housing and get more creative within the confines of the community, I think that will help us take action."
What, if anything, should the City Council do to address the rising rental rates many residents see?
Boudreau: The city doesn't have enough planning department staff to process and approve building permits. There also needs to be more homes on the market.
Lee: Tenants should work with the state legislators on rent-related measures outside of the City Council's control, while Longview works on broader affordability.
Makinster: It is not the local government's business to be involved directly with rent costs, but they can encourage new businesses and higher-paying jobs.
Wean: There needs to be more rentals with easier access, but said she was not a rent expert and would need to consult with specialists on the issue.
Should the city take more actions to enforce code compliance on homes that are unsightly or not being properly maintained?
Boudreau: It depends on the enforcement cost and level of government oversight. "If that's going to cost the tenant more money and the property owner more money, then no."
Lee: Yes, if there is a way to protect homeowners' choices about their property that are not a nuisance to others.
Makinster: Yes, but with concerns about who decides what a proper yard should look like.
Wean: Yes, citing a home in her neighborhood as an example. "There's tree limbs that fall, there's all kinds of yard debris. Nobody picks it up, the person doesn't live in town."
If elected, what is the biggest contribution you would make to addressing the homelessness crisis in Longview?
Boudreau: Proposed a three-step plan outside of a hosted or temporary site: enforce the current laws that homeless residents may break, increase the number of mental health and drug treatment beds, and increase transitional housing.
Lee: Serve as a negotiator between the divided approaches of councilmembers to move forward with the hosted encampment. "We need practical but compassionate solutions to move forward and minimize this crisis."
Makinster: Working to make the community more affordable overall to get people under rooves. "They're tough questions because there's a lot of things in that question that can get you off on tangents."
Wean: Strategic thinking and listening to as many viewpoints as possible. Wean cited her communication experience with nonprofits, starting her own business and her current position with Microsoft.