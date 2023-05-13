Following the end of a housing-focused state Legislature in April, the Longview City Council voted Thursday on the first steps to add more homes in the city, including allowing tiny homes and more home lots.

Most of the ideas came from Mayor Pro Tem Mike Wallin.

Two recently passed laws from the Legislature — one legalizing duplexes and fourplexes in most neighborhoods and another allowing easier construction of accessory dwelling units — do not apply to Longview because the county does not follow growth management policies.

Even so, the City Council directed the Planning Commission to look at the bills for ideas about affordable housing density that could work in town. Ideas have to be approved by the Planning Commission after public hearings and no timelines have been set.

Zoning

Councilmembers asked the Planning Commission to review the citywide zoning codes and consider changes to allow for smaller homes or more dense construction. The council's suggested changes include allowing for smaller, narrower lots and changing the street setbacks to free up more space.

Wallin said adding more housing of all sizes would stabilize or even reduce the cost of housing.

The Planning Commission also plans to look at changing Longview's code to permit tiny home developments. Multiple homes as small as 300 square feet could fit onto a single lot.

Community Development Director Ann Rivers said the tiny homes could be especially useful for younger residents.

"I think that we have to be very realistic with ourselves about young people, who are maybe moving out of their parents' homes for the first time. Values are changing and we should have a look at the way those values are changing," she said.

Affordable housing

The City Council also took steps to be more hands-on with encouraging affordable housing. The city will soon open the first round of requests for proposals for projects to use Longview's newly created sales tax to help shelter seniors and disabled residents. The council enacted the 0.1% sales tax in January.

The council voted to set two housing targets for the city's next rounds of federal money through the Community Development Block Grants. The stated goals are to support projects that repair and modify homes to keep current at-risk tenants sheltered, or that create educational programs for renters.

The renter education piece is heavily inspired by the "Rent Well Program" run by Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington, which provides lessons to renters about their rights and Washington's housing rules. Housing Opportunities Director Jennifer Westerman said the program is only open to veterans because it is funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs, but said a similar program could apply to more people if it received alternate funds.

The council is set to discuss even more affordable housing changes at a workshop later this year. That meeting will focus more on Longview's possible financial incentives, including a multifamily tax exemption for builders and adding resources to the city's planning department.