Longview asks Alabama Street encampment residents to sign agreement to prohibit guns, drugs, yelling

Longview has put a "good neighbor" agreement in place for the Alabama Street encampment as the city tries to address what nearby businesses and homeowners say is bad behavior by the homeless residents.

Service providers and Longview police Friday began asking camp residents to sign the agreement, indicating they will follow the rules — from prohibiting guns and drugs to refraining from yelling — in order to continuing living in the temporary space as the city works on longterm solutions.

The outreach coordinator contracted by Longview to assist with the Alabama Street cleanup said Friday multiple camp residents had already signed, and the agreement would be passed out to others as they arrive to the space.

The rules within the camp will be enforced by city staff, Longview police and service providers who visit the site. Signing the documents gives staff the right to ask anyone to leave the camp and designates a program manager to determine whether people will be re-admitted.

Agreement

The agreement enacted by the city Friday fall into two categories. One is a list of requirements residents need to follow within the camp boundaries to avoid being removed, either temporarily or permanently. The second set are behavior requests in the five blocks surrounding Alabama Street to be "good neighbors."

On Sept. 8 the Longview City Council approved to have staff create the agreement, along with a 24/7 security. The rules were finalized by staff earlier this week and city councilmembers were alerted to the final decisions.

"These are the obligations for those who are going to stay here. We are going to outline rules and expectations that we expect them to abide by," Assistant City Manager Kris Swanson said.

People are required to complete an intake form with an outreach coordinator to stay at the camp, which is on city property, according to the agreement.

Drugs, firearms and visitors are not allowed inside the camp. Residents cannot be abusive, belligerent, drunk, threatening or "a danger to themselves and others." Shopping carts are not allowed inside the camp, and any dogs living at the camp need to be leashed.

The "good neighbor" requests tend to be broader and less strict than the campsite rules. The agreement says "DO NOT camp or sleep in the neighborhood" and yelling or fighting "WILL NOT be tolerated."

The document asks people to avoid making lewd and inappropriate jokes or showing "abusive, aggressive or disruptive behavior" in the neighborhood. The agreement discourages panhandling in the area and encourages them to properly throw away their needles and cigarette butts.

The "good neighbor" policies will be enforced primarily by an outreach coordinator, who will meet with residents to figure out a plan to change their disruptive behavior. Longview police will be called to address illegal actions or enforce decisions on who will be removed from the camp.

"We're hoping to solidify those partnerships this weekend. There is not the staffing or resources to handle this internally, so they are better equipped to handle these individuals," Swanson said.

Security

The other half of the council's request last week was establishing security around the camp. Swanson said the city had increased security but was still working to establish an around-the-clock presence as of Thursday afternoon. She said the goal was to set that up by Monday.

The good neighbor agreement and security increase are temporary measures as Longview decides on a more formal way to address homelessness.

The City Council meeting on Sept. 22 will include a workshop discussion on whether Alabama Street or Gerhart Gardens could be good locations for a hosted pallet home site, which would replace the current Alabama Street camp.