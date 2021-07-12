Longview apprentice workers miss out on recent federally funded projects

Longview's apprentice workers have not been brought in on the city's federally funded projects for more than a year. Neither the city nor local trade unions can say for sure why the change in policy happened.
Longview/Kelso Building and Construction Trades Council President Mike Bridges said he first noticed an issue in spring 2020, when the Beech Street Extension work was bid and awarded without an apprenticeship requirement. The council oversees many of the city's unionized trade chapters, which previously would have placed apprentices on similar jobs through a city resolution.
The change has continued across federally funded projects for more than a year and Bridges said he was no closer now to understanding why.
"Everyone I've talked to is saying they have never heard of anyone taking this stance. It's not a good interpretation for the taxpayers, in my opinion, and it's not creating those opportunities," Bridges said.
Longview passed a resolution in 2009 requiring all major local construction projects dedicate at least 15% of hours to local apprentices. The deal lets local workers gain experience in the construction trades by working with the contractors and bring down the project's cost, because the apprentices earn lower wages.
The local resolution kicks in for projects that cost at least $250,000 and mirrors the statewide apprentice utilization requirement used by the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Longview's resolution does have an exemption clause if the apprenticeships conflict with state or federal demands.
Public Works Director Ken Hash said while he has cited that clause as the reason, he isn't entirely sure what federal rules are causing the issue. He said he has been following directives from the Department of Transportation, which helps cities obtain federal project funding.
"I have nothing in writing," Hash said. "The DOT has just told me to take this out or you don't get your construction money."
Organizers outside Longview also have struggled to determine how the local ordinance would create conflict. Seattle-based labor lawyer Kristina Detwiler wrote to Hash in June 2020 after being contacted by Bridges. In her letter, Detwiler argued there was no evidence the apprentice use requirement posed an issue for Equal Employment Opportunity laws or a federal highway rule on the minimum number of trainees.
Hash said dropping the apprenticeship requirement likely went against the spirit of the resolution and the similar program used by Washington DOT, even if it was the right financial call. He added that his kids all came up through training or apprentice programs, so he appreciates their importance.
"I really want this to work. But when the people who have the money say you can't do it or you won’t get the money, then we have a problem," Hash said.
Bridges has been meeting with Hash and local union leaders to update the city resolution and figure out the federal funds conflict. In late June, Bridges provided the Longview City Council with some of the emails between himself and Hash to bring the discussion increased attention.
Looming over the discussion is the upcoming Industrial Way/Oregon Way project. The roughly $100 million roadwork project could provide a major number of apprenticeship opportunities if they are a required component for the contractor bids.
"Of course you need to meet all the boxes the federal government checks for their grants, but the issue is these demands can and do live together," Bridges said.