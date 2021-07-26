Longview and Kelso plan for temporary increase in federal housing funds

Longview and Kelso are finalizing plans this week for an increase in federal housing projects funds becoming available for the next three years.

Longview and Kelso work together every few years to create a consolidated application for HOME funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The cities split around $700,000 per year from two federal pools covered by the joint application, with three-fourths of the money going to Longview.

The 2020-2024 consolidated plan includes proposals for an additional $1.33 million allocated to the two cities for housing projects by the American Rescue Plan. While there doesn’t need to be a specific project associated with each dollar of HOME funding, the cities need to prioritize the overall ways the money will be used before they can receive the funding.

The goal of the proposed plan is to increase the amount of affordable housing in the area, covering programs for the homeless and low-income families as well as assistance for families seeking home ownership. Other sections of the consolidated plan will offer repairs to the existing housing supply and support housing efforts by other public agencies.