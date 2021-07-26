Longview and Kelso plan for temporary increase in federal housing funds

Longview and Kelso are finalizing plans this week for an increase in federal housing projects funds becoming available for the next three years.
Longview and Kelso work together every few years to create a consolidated application for HOME funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The cities split around $700,000 per year from two federal pools covered by the joint application, with three-fourths of the money going to Longview.
The 2020-2024 consolidated plan includes proposals for an additional $1.33 million allocated to the two cities for housing projects by the American Rescue Plan. While there doesn’t need to be a specific project associated with each dollar of HOME funding, the cities need to prioritize the overall ways the money will be used before they can receive the funding.
The goal of the proposed plan is to increase the amount of affordable housing in the area, covering programs for the homeless and low-income families as well as assistance for families seeking home ownership. Other sections of the consolidated plan will offer repairs to the existing housing supply and support housing efforts by other public agencies.
“The priorities that have been set are, in my opinion, the critical priorities and the right directions for this plan,” Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington Executive Director Jennifer Westerman said. “But I’m not celebrating until it’s passed.”
One of the major limits on the local amount of affordable housing is the lack of recently-built homes.
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that 77% of housing in Longview and Kelso was built before 1980.
There were only 46 total housing structures that were built in the two cities since 2010.
The consolidated report uses 1980 as a cutoff point for old housing because the federal government banned consumer use of lead-based paint in 1978. The report said older homes, which are frequently in low-income sections of Longview and Kelso, may still include that lead paint and “can pose a serious health hazard, particularly to children.”
Without an increase in the number of homes, the rental and housing costs have escalated throughout the region. The value of single-family homes has more than doubled since 2013. The average monthly rent rose from $661 to $932 over the last six years.
Longview Adam Trimble has taken the lead on managing the consolidated HOME funding plan. Kelso City Council approved the consolidated plan during the July 20 meeting following Trimble’s workshop presentation. Longview’s City Council had a detailed workshop earlier in July and will vote on the plan during Tuesday’s council meeting.
“With any luck, all the funding and those projects will come in fast. There is incentive to develop and move on a project,” Trimble said.
Two upcoming projects by Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington (HOSWWA) are listed as contingency projects for the additional HOME funding being provided by the American Rescue Plan. A 45-unit development for low-income residents called Sunrise Village is being created in partnership with the Longview Presbyterian Church. After that project, the agency plans to work on an 80-unit project called Ocean Beach that would include units for people coming out of homelessness.
Westerman said the city’s commitment to provide funding on those projects helped HOSWWA projects apply for other sources of funding. If the full HOME funding allocation comes through for the cities, HOSWWA will apply for funding through the Department of Commerce and tax credits through the Washington State Housing Finance Commission.
The 2020-2024 HOME plan also includes proposals for funding recently provided by the Community Development Block Grant program. The largest project receiving those funds is the Longview Police Department’s upcoming satellite office near Archie Anderson Park, which is expecting to receive $550,000 over two years.