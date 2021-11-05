Longview and Kelso narrow in on property tax changes

Longview and Kelso will decide later this month how to approach property tax changes heading into 2022.
The Longview City Council voted Thursday to have the city staff prepare two tax scenarios for next year, one that would enact a 1% increase and one that would keep the current rate and bank the increase. The Kelso City Council is tentatively moving ahead with a plan to bank their 1% property tax increase.
The 1% increase applies to the total amount collected by the city in 2022. City Manager Kurt Sacha told the council that taking the tax increase would provide an estimated $94,000 in revenue.
Longview councilman Mike Wallin was the most vocal proponent for not taking the tax increase, saying the city should bank the change until they were in worse economic straits. Banking the increase would keep next year's tax rate the same, but allow the city to enact the change at a later point if it's needed.
"We have an opportunity now... where we could give even the most minor amount of relief, the suggestion that we don't have to take every allowable dime under the law," Wallin said.
Councilwoman Hillary Strobel pushed back on the idea that the additional tax revenue was not needed by the city. Strobel said over previous months, the council encouraged the Longview Police Department, Parks Department and other agencies to take on renovations or new projects and told Sacha to figure out how to fund it.
"If all we are saying to ourselves is 'This isn't fair, so we aren't going to do it,' we aren't going to have enough money in the future to make this stuff function," Strobel said.
Either change in Longview would result in a net decline in what property owners actually pay, as the rate per $1,000 in home value continues to decline to balance out the continued growth in property values.
According to Sacha's presentation to the council, the owner of a one-story home valued around $300,000 would see a $14 drop in the property taxes that are paid if the council rejects the increase. The 1% increase in property taxes would still result in that same owner's tax bill lowering by $7.20.
A version of both property tax ordinances will be prepared for the City Council's Nov. 18 meeting.
The assessed value of the property in Longview has grown to $4.27 billion heading into next year, continuing a long trend of rising property values. The city's assessed property value has increased by more than a billion dollars since 2019 and more than doubled since 2006.
Kelso moves to bank tax growth
Kelso's City Council similarly was divided on whether to take the increase during its meeting Tuesday. In the end, the council voted to have city staff prepare an ordinance for the Nov. 16 council meeting that would bank the 1% property tax increase and not raise the rate in 2022.
The 1% increase is expected to add roughly $12,000 to the city's general revenue fund next year.
Finance Director Brian Butterfield said banking the increase also means the next 1% increase would include the banked amount and end up being slightly higher.
"If the levy is $1.6 million, we get to say it could have been $1.612 (million). You just lose it in the initial year," Butterfield said.
If the banked tax is not put into effect by the 2023 budget, the city could potentially instate that tax and an additional 1% increase at some point. A similar scenario was presented to the Longview City Council on Thursday, but quickly removed from consideration.
Last year, both city councils voted against increasing property taxes. It marked the first time in more than a decade the Kelso City Council did not take the available 1% tax increase.