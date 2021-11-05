Longview and Kelso narrow in on property tax changes

Longview and Kelso will decide later this month how to approach property tax changes heading into 2022.

The Longview City Council voted Thursday to have the city staff prepare two tax scenarios for next year, one that would enact a 1% increase and one that would keep the current rate and bank the increase. The Kelso City Council is tentatively moving ahead with a plan to bank their 1% property tax increase.

The 1% increase applies to the total amount collected by the city in 2022. City Manager Kurt Sacha told the council that taking the tax increase would provide an estimated $94,000 in revenue.

Longview councilman Mike Wallin was the most vocal proponent for not taking the tax increase, saying the city should bank the change until they were in worse economic straits. Banking the increase would keep next year's tax rate the same, but allow the city to enact the change at a later point if it's needed.

"We have an opportunity now... where we could give even the most minor amount of relief, the suggestion that we don't have to take every allowable dime under the law," Wallin said.