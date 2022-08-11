Longview aims for hosted homeless encampment to run by fall, possible seperate space for vehicles people use as homes

Longview officials aim to create a hosted homeless encampment by the fall, after Cowlitz County commissioners in June rejected plans by a Longview-based nonprofit to manage the site.

Now, Longview is taking the lead with a new committee of City Councilmembers Ruth Kendall, Spencer Boudreau and Angie Wean. The committee is considering both a hosted campsite and an additional space for people who are living out of their vehicles.

A homeless encampment on Alabama Street was placed on city property two and a half years ago as a temporary solution to Longview’s homelessness. The county and city have been working together to find a new option for over a year.

Committee changes

Kendall has been heavily involved in working on homelessness over the last few years and proposed the need for the new Longview committee at Tuesday’s council meeting. She said she wants the hosted site to operate by late September.

“This gives more freedom for the city to arrange for the host and other details, to figure out what we are going to spend the money on,” she told The Daily News. “It puts it more in the city’s court.”

Kendall also announced Tuesday another committee aiming to find a group to manage the homeless encampment disbanded earlier this month.

The committee, which included Kendall and County Commissioner John Jabusch, recommended county commissioners turn down Community House on Broadway’s proposal to run a homeless encampment, partly because the nonprofit requests people to work toward sobriety and they thought some encampment residents wouldn’t participate.

County commissioners agreed with the committee and in June rejected Community House’s application. Jabusch said that he agreed with the new approach of having the city take control of the project.

“I think everybody knows that a decision ought to be made quickly,” Jabusch said. “I don’t think anyone wants that camp to go through another winter the way it is right now.”

Before the committee disbanded, they also pinpointed three possible site locations: Longview’s Gerhart Gardens, a city-owned space on Industrial Way, and the Alabama Street lot where the current encampment is located. City documents say a hosted site at Gerhart Gardens could either include a pallet-home community or an “event tent.”

The county would remain involved in helping to fund the city’s site through document recording fees, which are specifically intended to address homelessness. Jabusch said a new interlocal agreement or request for proposals would be needed before the county provides the funds.

Safe parking and complaints

Kendall said the city has seen an increase in people living in motor homes and cars, so the new committee is working on separate plans to dedicate a space for people living out of vehicles. Vancouver and Beaverton both have established safe-parking programs.

“Instead of being scattered throughout the community, we could have them in one safe place where they have access to bathrooms and facilities and that kind of thing,” Kendall said.

Kendall said the committee will work with city staff and agencies from Longview and the surrounding areas to develop the parking area. Multiple members of Northwest Enforcement, a security and homeless outreach company that works with one of the business districts in Portland, attended and gave public comment during Tuesday’s council meeting.

The committee is not starting with any final decisions about where either a hosted site or a parking facility would be located, Kendall added.

“The best thing we can achieve is to have a facility that is well run so that no matter what neighborhood you put it into, it would minimize the impact to other neighbors,” Kendall said.

The new city committee held a meeting Thursday at City Hall, but members told The Daily News and a small group from the public the meetings do not qualify as open public meetings. Kendall said they plan to hold public hearings later and provide updates during city council meetings.

The Longview City Council and the county commissioners have received increased pushback by people who live near the Alabama site. Several residents of the Highlands neighborhood have attended meetings for both governments with frequent requests to move the camp away from their neighborhood.

Councilmember Mike Wallin said he wants the hosted site to be a pilot approach to move residents into housing. He said the best time for the Alabama Street camp was during and after the cleanup in October 2021, when there was a dedicated liaison paid to work with unhoused people.

“There was an example that we were able to see there, for a moment in time, that something could be better for those individuals,” Wallin said.