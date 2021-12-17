Longview adds one more council meeting in 2021 to settle water rates

The Longview City Council's year just got extended by one more meeting.

The City Council agreed to hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 28 to vote on setting next year's water rates and accept a detailed proposal for spending funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Councilman Mike Wallin suggested the extra meeting during Thursday's council meeting because the ARPA proposal was not ready for a vote this week and the two resolutions overlapped on a major project. The city is expected to use $2 million in ARPA funds and a water rate increase to help fund construction on a fill line to the city reservoir.

Moving the water rate vote led to a fairly light set of City Council actions Thursday. The council set a 3% increase for solid waste and recycling rates and a 1% increase for sewer rates heading into 2022. The council also approved a set of amendments to the 2021-2022 budget and authorized a renewal of the interlocal agreement with Cowlitz County for the Longview Police Department's record system.

Makinster, Moon reach end of their terms

Before the special meeting was added to the calendar, Thursday was set to be the final meeting before Steve Moon and Chet Makinster leave the council. The city held a farewell reception for the two in City Hall before the meeting and councilmembers said their goodbyes during the meeting.

Moon said he chose not to run for re-election this year because his new job managing KOA campgrounds frequently took him out of the state. He said he enjoyed the sometimes unpredictable process of reaching a consensus on issues and seeing major improvements take place within Longview.

"I am going to miss it and I hope for an opportunity in the future to again serve my community as a council member," Moon said.

Makinster is the longest-serving current member on the City Council, having first been elected in 2009.

"Almost every year the council changes... and I have enjoyed working with almost all of them," Makinster said during Thursday's council meeting.

Incoming council members Angie Wean and Spencer Boudreau will be sworn into office during the Longview City Council's first meeting in January.

The two outgoing councilmembers still will be involved with the city to some extent in 2022. At a council meeting earlier this month, Makinster was appointed to a term on Longview's Salary Commission and Moon was appointed to the Sister City Commission.

