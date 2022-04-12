Longview, a 'Tree City of the World,' adds three giant sequoias

Longview lost a few trees with the heavy snowfall Monday morning. When the slush melted Tuesday morning, the city added three more.

The first three giant sequoia trees in Longview were planted during an early Arbor Day celebration. The saplings were planted by city staff and leaders in Lake Sacajawea Park between Louisiana Street and the park’s cluster of coastal redwood trees.

Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wills called the trees a heritage project for future generations. Sequoias grow to more than 100 feet tall, even outside their native California, and can live more than 2,000 years.

“They’ll still be here when the city celebrates our 1,000th anniversary,” Wills said.

The planting adds to the city’s reputation as a tree-friendly corner of Washington. Longview has been named a Tree City U.S.A. for the last 38 years, second only to Ellensburg as the longest streak in the state.

For the last two years, Longview received another honorific: Tree City of the World. Longview has been the only city in Washington chosen a Tree City of the World and one of 38 selected cities from the United States for the designation. One of the requirements for becoming a Tree City is to hold an annual event to honor trees, which Tuesday’s planting counts toward.

“We’re not the biggest city around, but we have a lot more trees and a lot more mature trees than a lot of others,” said Joanna Martin, Longview’s Parks and Urban Forestry manager.

Reviewing thousands of city trees

Martin and her small department of arborists have their hands full with Longview’s trees.

Roughly 12,200 trees are maintained by the city’s Urban Forestry division. Each tree is catalogued and tracked by the department, where Martin and others can look up how long the trees have been growing in Longview and what recent work the department has done to maintain them.

Another database tracks more than 4,500 sites identified as possible locations for future tree planting.

Much of the work done by Longview’s three arborists involves responding to work orders for tree damage and concerns called in by residents and other city departments. Martin said a pause during the early waves of COVID-19 led to a backlog of more than 300 tree work orders in the city, which the department has been catching up on and completing as new issues arise.

In 2021, Longview had a small loss in its tree population. The Parks Department reported in February it planted 120 trees last year and removed 156 trees. Wills told the Longview City Council the department aims to add more than 200 trees to the city in 2022 to address the deficit.

“It won’t be the same as far as canopy cover is concerned, but I do believe we’ll start transferring to planting more than we’re taking out,” Wills said.

Canopy assessment

The Washington Department of Natural Resources chose Longview as one of two cities in Washington to undergo a tree canopy assessment this year, which is fully funded by the department.

The canopy analysis will use satellite imagery and Geographic Information System (GIS) data to measure how much of the city is covered by trees and which areas have the densest foliage. The measurements will include trees on public and private property.

Vancouver launched an initiative to expand its canopy coverage after an assessment was done in 2011. One piece of that effort is the TreeFund program, where the city offers a 50% reimbursement to homeowners for planting certain types of trees in their yard.

Martin said the results of the Longview assessment will help the city determine which areas could be the focus of future growth, whether by planting more trees in city-owned land or by encouraging them to be added to private property.

She said the Tree City honorifics are a point of pride for the city and they also help the department compete for grants like the canopy assessment.

“It lets them know we take this very seriously. I’m not sure if it gives us a leg up, but it definitely legitimizes the work we’re doing and the request we’re making,” Martin said.

