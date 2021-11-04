Longtime Cowlitz 2 Commissioner Hallanger is poised to keep seat after initial results

Incumbent Commissioner Bill Hallanger is poised to keep his seat for another six years after nearly 30 years with the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Board, according to early election results.

Vote counts released Thursday show Hallanger leading his opponent Russell Collier, a retired Army safety manager from California, by nearly 20 percentage points. The Cowlitz County Elections Office reports Hallanger has about 59% of the votes and Collier has 40%.

The elections office reports about 4,000 county ballots are left to be counted and another tally will be released Friday. The election will be certified Nov. 23.

Hallanger said his fiscal conservatism and historic knowledge of the district are assets to the board and he looks forward to helping the district possibly open a new department during what likely will be his next term.

“Mostly, I’m just extremely happy with the department,” he said.