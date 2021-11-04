Longtime Cowlitz 2 Commissioner Hallanger is poised to keep seat after initial results

Incumbent Commissioner Bill Hallanger is poised to keep his seat for another six years after nearly 30 years with the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Board, according to early election results.
Vote counts released Thursday show Hallanger leading his opponent Russell Collier, a retired Army safety manager from California, by nearly 20 percentage points. The Cowlitz County Elections Office reports Hallanger has about 59% of the votes and Collier has 40%.
The elections office reports about 4,000 county ballots are left to be counted and another tally will be released Friday. The election will be certified Nov. 23.
Hallanger said his fiscal conservatism and historic knowledge of the district are assets to the board and he looks forward to helping the district possibly open a new department during what likely will be his next term.
“Mostly, I’m just extremely happy with the department,” he said.
Hallanger, 76, was first elected to the board in 1992, according to the department, after serving as a Cowlitz 2 volunteer firefighter since 1975. Hallanger said he joined Longview’s International Paper Company in 1975 as well, after working for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources for five years in Olympia. He said over his three decades on the board he has encouraged low spending, wildfire training and creative ways to recruit new staff and volunteers.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue’s five-person board oversees the largest fire district in Cowlitz County, according to its website, and serves about 34,000 people over 150 square miles in the city of Kelso and the area surrounding the city of Longview.
Two other board members ran unopposed this November and will also keep their seats: Alan Headley and Maria Hutcheson.