Longtime Cowlitz 2 Commissioner Hallanger in the lead after initial resultsTuesday

Incumbent Commissioner Bill Hallanger could keep his seat for another six years after nearly 30 years with the Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Board after early election results Tuesday.

Vote counts released at around 8:20 p.m. show Hallanger leading his opponent Russell Collier, a retired Army safety manager from California, by nearly 19 percentage points. The Cowlitz County Elections Office reports Hallanger has about 59% of the votes and Collier has 40%.

The elections office reports 6,000 county ballots are left to be counted and another tally will be released Wednesday.

Hallanger, 76, was first elected to the board in 1992, according to the department, after serving as a Cowlitz 2 volunteer firefighter since 1975. Hallanger said he joined Longview’s International Paper Company in 1975 as well, after working for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources for five years in Olympia. He said over his three decades on the board he has encouraged fiscal conservatism, wildfire training and creative ways to recruit new staff and volunteers.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue's five-person board oversees the largest fire district in Cowlitz County, according to its website, and serves about 34,000 people over 150 square miles in the city of Kelso and the area surrounding the city of Longview.

