Long-Bell Lumber land restriction could prevent commercial builders in West Longview

A 95-year-old restriction placed during the early days of Longview's founding could stall commercial developers in West Longview, so area landowners are petitioning for the condition to be dropped.

The Long-Bell Lumber Company put the restriction — which limits the plat to residential use only — in place in 1927 when it owned the land, which includes properties south of Ocean Beach Highway from 32nd to 48th Avenue.

However, current city and county zoning allows some commercial uses in the restricted area, Greta Holmstrom, county planning manager, told the Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday.

The commissioners agreed to sign a petition to remove the plat restriction on Columbia Valley Gardens plat No. 4.

Property owners plan to petition the city of Longview to remove the restriction and asked for the county's signature as a neighboring property owner, Holmstrom said. The plat is inside Longview and county city limits. The county owns a stormwater facility in a subdivision off 42nd Avenue.

Tim Wines, property owner involved in the petition process, said they need 50% of property owners' signatures to remove the restrictions.

Commissioner Dennis Weber said the removal won't make much of a difference because the city of Longview is "routinely ignoring" the restriction. But prospective developers were concerned about violating the restriction and wanted it removed before moving ahead, he said.

The petition doesn't obligate the county or city to approve any future development, Holmstrom said.