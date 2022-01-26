 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local legislators will host upcoming virtual town halls, briefings

Four of the state legislators who represent Cowlitz County have announced plans to virtually meet with their constituents over the next week.

All three lawmakers from District 20 are taking part in a Zoom town hall scheduled from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.  Feb. 1.

Senate Republican Leader John Braun, Rep. Ed Orcutt and Rep. Peter Abbarno will provide updates about the legislative session and answer questions from the virtual audience.

District 19 Rep. Jim Walsh announced plans to begin holding weekly virtual briefings about the events happening in Olympia. The first of those live briefings will be held at 4 p.m. Jan. 29 and will take place on Zoom. Similar briefings will take place every Saturday until the end of the session.

Interested people will need to register in advance in order to take part in either event. Information for the District 20 event can be found at https://tinyurl.com/LD20-town-hall. District 19 residents can sign up for Walsh's briefings by visiting https://bit.ly/3nTgITy.

John Braun

Braun
State Rep. Jim Walsh

Walsh
