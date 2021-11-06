Local election results solidify as Cowlitz County completes count

The Cowlitz County Elections Office has counted all the ballots it has on hand, meaning the results of Tuesday’s elections are close to being finalized.
The county released its fourth batch of updated vote counts Friday afternoon, covering 25,326 ballots that had been returned. Friday’s numbers will not be updated again until November 12 as the final mail-in ballots arrive at the elections office.
Election results will not be certified until Nov. 23, though very few races are close enough that their results could flip with the remaining late ballots.
The voter turnout rate in this year’s election is up to 35.3% with the most recent count. The low turnout rate is typical for Cowlitz voters during an off-year election: the 2017 general election had a 36% turnout rate at the same point in its count.
Friday’s updated count solidified the leads for Spencer Boudreau and Angie Wean in the Longview City Council races, as both led by more than 700 votes. Boudreau faced attorney Tom Lee in the race for council position 7, while Wean ran to unseat incumbent Chet Makinster in council position 6.
One of the tightest races on the ballot came from Kalama, where Sandra Macias-Hughes and Scott Moon vied for a City Council seat. Moon’s initial lead dropped to a single vote margin in the results released Wednesday, but has since increased to a 52-vote lead in Friday’s results.
All three propositions on the general election ballot appear likely to fail. A funding levy for the Castle Rock Library remains short of the needed supermajority in Friday’s vote count, while Woodland voters ruled against the two ballot measures proposed by the city.
The biggest unknown variable with the outstanding ballots may come from issues that cross over into Clark County. Clark residents make up a majority of voters for the Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue Commissioner election and a minority of votes for the Woodland City Council, the Woodland School District and the city’s two ballot measures.
Clark County still had an estimated 28,500 ballots remaining to be counted on Thursday afternoon.