 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local election results solidify as Cowlitz County completes count
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Local election results solidify as Cowlitz County completes count

{{featured_button_text}}
Ballot box

Ballot drop box across from Longview City Hall in November 2021.

 Brennen Kauffman

The Cowlitz County Elections Office has counted all the ballots it has on hand, meaning the results of Tuesday’s elections are close to being finalized.

The county released its fourth batch of updated vote counts Friday afternoon, covering 25,326 ballots that had been returned. Friday’s numbers will not be updated again until November 12 as the final mail-in ballots arrive at the elections office.

Election results will not be certified until Nov. 23, though very few races are close enough that their results could flip with the remaining late ballots.

The voter turnout rate in this year’s election is up to 35.3% with the most recent count. The low turnout rate is typical for Cowlitz voters during an off-year election: the 2017 general election had a 36% turnout rate at the same point in its count.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday’s updated count solidified the leads for Spencer Boudreau and Angie Wean in the Longview City Council races, as both led by more than 700 votes. Boudreau faced attorney Tom Lee in the race for council position 7, while Wean ran to unseat incumbent Chet Makinster in council position 6.

One of the tightest races on the ballot came from Kalama, where Sandra Macias-Hughes and Scott Moon vied for a City Council seat. Moon’s initial lead dropped to a single vote margin in the results released Wednesday, but has since increased to a 52-vote lead in Friday’s results.

All three propositions on the general election ballot appear likely to fail. A funding levy for the Castle Rock Library remains short of the needed supermajority in Friday’s vote count, while Woodland voters ruled against the two ballot measures proposed by the city.

The biggest unknown variable with the outstanding ballots may come from issues that cross over into Clark County. Clark residents make up a majority of voters for the Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue Commissioner election and a minority of votes for the Woodland City Council, the Woodland School District and the city’s two ballot measures.

Clark County still had an estimated 28,500 ballots remaining to be counted on Thursday afternoon.

Updated election results

Below are the results of the Cowlitz County elections, current as of Friday afternoon. Candidates who were running unopposed on the ballot were not in danger of losing.

* means the count includes ballots from Cowlitz County and Clark County

Mayor and City Council

Kalama Mayor

Mike Reuter: 54%, 473 votes

Michael Truesdell: 45.3%, 397 votes

Kalama council position 1

Jon Stanfill: 55.9%, 490 votes

Sara Hutchison: 43.9%, 385 votes

Kalama council position 2

Sandra Macias-Hughes: 46.9%, 410 votes

Scott Moon: 52.8%, 462 votes

Kelso council position 1

Brian Wood: 70.3%, 1,194 votes

Curtis Hart: 28.1%, 477 votes

Kelso council position 2

Mike Karnofski: 64.5%, 1,103 votes

Tyler Rock Hutchison: 34.1%, 583 votes

Kelso council position 3

Kim Lefebvre: 53.4%, 913 votes

Jeremiah Harrington: 46%, 787 votes

Kelso council position 4

Jim Hill: 50.7%, 874 votes

Rowan Kelsall: 38.4%, 662 votes

Write-in: 11%, 189 votes

Longview council position 5

MaryAlice Wallis: 82.8%, 6,234 votes

Matthew Gisby: 16.4%, 1,236 votes

Longview council position 6

Chet Makinster: 45.7%, 3,572 votes

Angie Wean: 53.9%, 4,212 votes

Longview council position 7

Tom Lee: 45.5%, 3,552 votes

Spencer Boudreau: 54.2%, 4,228 votes

Woodland council position 1*

Keith Bellisle: 41.2%, 485 votes

J.J. Burke: 58.3%, 686 votes

Woodland council position 6*

Jenn Rowland: 36.6%, 403 votes

Aaron Berghaus: 31.9%, 352 votes

Write-in: 31.5%, 347votes

School District

Longview School District position 1

Don Cox: 66.2%, 6,213 votes

Sean Turpin: 32.8%, 3,072 votes

Longview School District position 2

Crystal Moldenhauer: 54.4%, 5,035 votes

Melissa Richards: 43%, 3,976 votes

Castle Rock School District position 5

Jeff Myers: 71.9%, 1,473 votes

Todd Jansen: 27.1%, 554 votes

Kalama School District position 4

Jacqueline O'Riley: 41.8%, 845 votes

Amber Buck: 57.1%, 1,153 votes

Kelso School District position 2

John Bradley: 24.5%, 1,215 votes

Karen Grafton: 74.5%, 3,696 votes

Toutle Lake School District position 3

Lisa Mathes: 59.3%, 701 votes

Ron Cryderman: 39.8%, 470 votes

Woodland School District position 4*

Tammy Graham: 46.6%, 1,411 votes

Trish Huddleston: 52.8%, 1,599 votes

Woodland School District position 5*

Tom Guthrie: 65.4%, 1,881 votes

Eric Child: 33.8%, 973 votes

Ballot Measures

Castle Rock Proposition 1: Library levy

For: 58%, 288 votes

Against: 42%, 209 votes

Woodland Proposition 1: Change of government structure*

For: 40.7%, 485 votes

Against: 59.3%, 708 votes

Woodland Proposition 2: Transportation Benefit District*

For: 45.8%, 556 votes

Against: 54.2%, 659 votes

All other races

Port of Longview, Commissioner District 1

Jeff Wilson: 66.5%, 12,137 votes

Ryan Searcy: 33.1%, 6,047 votes

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, Commissioner position 3

Bill Hallanger: 59.2%, 4,092 votes

Russell Collier: 40.3%, 2,783 votes

Fire Protection District 7, Commissioner position 3

Don Stuart: 55.1%, 196 votes

Donnie Renfro: 43.3%, 154 votes

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, Commissioner position 5*

Mike Lohman: 42.3%, 3,284 votes

Ken Ayers: 57%, 4,428 votes

Cemetery District 2, Commissioner position 1

Christy Tseu: 37.9%, 930 votes

Louise Moir: 61.3%, 1,502 votes

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News