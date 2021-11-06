Local election results solidify as Cowlitz County completes count

The Cowlitz County Elections Office has counted all the ballots it has on hand, meaning the results of Tuesday’s elections are close to being finalized.

The county released its fourth batch of updated vote counts Friday afternoon, covering 25,326 ballots that had been returned. Friday’s numbers will not be updated again until November 12 as the final mail-in ballots arrive at the elections office.

Election results will not be certified until Nov. 23, though very few races are close enough that their results could flip with the remaining late ballots.

The voter turnout rate in this year’s election is up to 35.3% with the most recent count. The low turnout rate is typical for Cowlitz voters during an off-year election: the 2017 general election had a 36% turnout rate at the same point in its count.

Friday’s updated count solidified the leads for Spencer Boudreau and Angie Wean in the Longview City Council races, as both led by more than 700 votes. Boudreau faced attorney Tom Lee in the race for council position 7, while Wean ran to unseat incumbent Chet Makinster in council position 6.