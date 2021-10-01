Lifelong resident, business owner Hutchinson challenges incumbent Stanfill for Kalama seat

Stanfill said he enjoys speaking to constituents and is an “approachable representative” who listens to them.

When the council considered allowing wheeled all-terrain vehicles in city limits, Stanfill said he was initially opposed, but changed his mind after talking to constituents, as well as researching the topic. The council passed the ordinance allowing utility-type vehicles (UTVs) but not four-wheelers.

“We were able to make that compromise and have that unanimous vote,” he said. “Something that could have been contentious became moment of unity for the council.”

Stanfill said he tends not to add items on the agenda for council consideration, but is excited about his upcoming proposal to lift the ban on accessory dwelling units within city limits. The measure would help alleviate the housing shortage and allow residents to make some additional revenue, he said.

It’s tricky to balance paying for new infrastructure and improvements while keeping taxes as low as possible, Stanfill said. The council needs to look forward so it doesn’t end up increasing cost to taxpayers by delaying needed work, he said.

Stanfill said he wants to use as much of the city’s federal COVID-19 relief funds as possible for sewer and other projects to benefit every taxpayer.