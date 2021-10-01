Lifelong resident, business owner Hutchinson challenges incumbent Stanfill for Kalama seat

Kalama City Councilmember Jon Stanfill is running against business owner Sara Hutchinson for his first full term on the council.
Both Stanfill and Hutchinson ran for City Council and lost in 2019. Stanfill, 39, was appointed to Position 1 in mid-August 2019 after losing in the primary.
Stanfill said he decided to run to retain his seat to give back to the community through public service. A University of Portland theology professor, Stanfill and his wife moved to Kalama in 2016.
An Army veteran and Better Health Massage owner, Hutchinson, 38, said she wanted to run again to be involved in decision-making for her hometown.
Stanfill won the August primary, with about 47.3% of the votes to Hutchinson’s 41.8%. Candidate Scott Edwards received 10.6%.
Ballots for the November election will be mailed to Cowlitz County voters on Oct. 15 and are due Nov. 2.
Jon Stanfill
Stanfill said he feels “uniquely privileged” to campaign on his two-year council tenure, rather than on promises.
“I’m running on ... a proven track record that shows I’m committed to non-partisan leadership and fiscal responsibility to maximize our investments and reduce tax burden whenever possible,” he said.
Stanfill said he enjoys speaking to constituents and is an “approachable representative” who listens to them.
When the council considered allowing wheeled all-terrain vehicles in city limits, Stanfill said he was initially opposed, but changed his mind after talking to constituents, as well as researching the topic. The council passed the ordinance allowing utility-type vehicles (UTVs) but not four-wheelers.
“We were able to make that compromise and have that unanimous vote,” he said. “Something that could have been contentious became moment of unity for the council.”
Stanfill said he tends not to add items on the agenda for council consideration, but is excited about his upcoming proposal to lift the ban on accessory dwelling units within city limits. The measure would help alleviate the housing shortage and allow residents to make some additional revenue, he said.
It’s tricky to balance paying for new infrastructure and improvements while keeping taxes as low as possible, Stanfill said. The council needs to look forward so it doesn’t end up increasing cost to taxpayers by delaying needed work, he said.
Stanfill said he wants to use as much of the city’s federal COVID-19 relief funds as possible for sewer and other projects to benefit every taxpayer.
The city’s positive relationship with the Port of Kalama has been helpful, and upcoming projects, such as the new pedestrian bridge, will benefit both the city and the port, he said.
“I think Kalama has a very bright future,” Stanfill said. “I think the direction we were headed and growing prior to the pandemic was phenomenal. ... We’ve been able to accomplish great things, which is a testament to what we can do in future.”
Sara Hutchinson
Hutchinson, 38, grew up in Kalama and has lived in the town her whole life, apart from her time in the Army. A member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Lions Club, as well as a business owner, Hutchinson said she is loyal to her hometown and wants the best for Kalama.
“I’ve seen challenges over the last 20 years in growth and development,” she said. “I think it’s important to have someone that understands the history of our town to be part of the decisions being made.”
Hutchinson said if elected, she wants to address giving the people the right to petition and referendum.
In 2018, opponents to the new police station’s location at Maruhn Park pursued petitions and attempted to acquire the right of initiative petition to force a public vote. The city attorney determined the citizens don’t have initiative-referendum powers and the council rejected a petition to abandon the plan. Hutchinson helped gather petition signatures in 2018, and said it’s important that Kalama citizens be given that right.
Hutchinson said downtown commercial development should respect Kalama’s small town feel and voiced concerns about an ordinance passed in 2019 that would allow apartment buildings downtown without being a part of a commercial building. The zoning limits residential-only buildings to the area north of Geranium Street. City Administrator Adam Smee said the city hasn’t received any permit applications for multi-family housing downtown since the 2019 change.
To balance infrastructure needs with keeping taxes low, the city should apply for as many grants as it can, Hutchinson said. The council should take a closer look at spending to insure inflation-related increase requests are necessary, she said.
The city needs to find a way to fund neighborhood street repairs and look into revitalizing the Community Building, Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said she would bring ideas to the table for improved tourism attractions and events, as well as community involvement.
“The traditions of our town are important, the annual events, our parks and our businesses,” she said. “If we don’t have a nice balance of those things it wouldn’t be very much fun to live here.”