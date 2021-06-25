Legislators criticize Inslee, 2021 session at Chamber of Commerce lunch

Local Republican legislators railed against Gov. Jay Inslee and his effect on business owners during a Longview-Kelso Chamber of Commerce event on Friday.

The Chamber of Commerce invited Sen. Jeff Wilson and Reps. Joel McEntire, Ed Orcutt, and Jim Walsh to speak at the chamber's quarterly luncheon at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge in Kelso. The theme for the legislators from districts 19 and 20 was the "Road to Recovery" for businesses coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Walsh said the best news he had for chamber members was they'd made it through the "worst time in Washington state history," citing Inslee and politicians as more of a problem than the pandemic. Walsh said there was growing backlash to the state's cap-and-trade legislation and that King County residents had started complaining to him about the recent direction of state politics.

"We haven't been strong enough in our opposition to this watered down, quasi-socialism that the current governor supports," Walsh said.

