Legislators criticize Inslee, 2021 session at Chamber of Commerce lunch

Local Republican legislators railed against Gov. Jay Inslee and his effect on business owners during a Longview-Kelso Chamber of Commerce event on Friday.
The Chamber of Commerce invited Sen. Jeff Wilson and Reps. Joel McEntire, Ed Orcutt, and Jim Walsh to speak at the chamber's quarterly luncheon at the Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge in Kelso. The theme for the legislators from districts 19 and 20 was the "Road to Recovery" for businesses coming out of the coronavirus pandemic.
Walsh said the best news he had for chamber members was they'd made it through the "worst time in Washington state history," citing Inslee and politicians as more of a problem than the pandemic. Walsh said there was growing backlash to the state's cap-and-trade legislation and that King County residents had started complaining to him about the recent direction of state politics.
"We haven't been strong enough in our opposition to this watered down, quasi-socialism that the current governor supports," Walsh said.
The other legislators were less fiery in their criticism and messages for Cowlitz County businesses. Orcutt said the speed which recent state legislations changed tax policy added a lot of risk for businesses considering moving to Washington. Wilson said jobs being created were not equitable to the economic needs of smaller, rural areas of the state.
Wilson added after a legislative session that was held remotely, the packed chamber luncheon was a welcome return to normality.
"It's OK to be a little angry, but the idea today is to recover. We need to put our differences aside and fix this," Wilson said.
Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha asked about the possibility of a special legislative session being held later this year. The legislators said it was a possibility to address outstanding concerns such as the transportation budget, but worried further tax increases and other policies could be passed as well.
"I don't see a lot of good that could come out of a special session at this point," Orcutt said.
Walsh added that limiting the emergency power of the governor's office might be a GOP condition for agreeing to the session.