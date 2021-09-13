Legislative districts face growth challenge as new boundaries are drawn

Dean Takko was the representative for District 19 during the previous redistricting process. Takko said the addition of Lewis County likely made the district as a whole edge closer to the Republican Party.

"All in all I don't think it will make a whole lot of difference which way they go," Takko said. "This region is pretty homogenous in terms of whether its [Democrat] or [Republican] leaning."

Bigger changes happened next door in Cowlitz County. The eastern half of the county was transferred from District 18 to District 20. This pushed 18 further south until it only represented Clark County.

Both of the previous redistricting processes led to tough choices for Ed Orcutt, who was appointed to take an open representative seat in District 18 in January 2002. Weeks later, his home in Kelso was shifted to District 19 and Orcutt was forced to move in order to remain within his original district.

The boundaries around Cowlitz County shifted again on the 2012 map when the east side of the county was moved into District 20. Orcutt stayed put in Cowlitz County that time and won re-election.

"I went out and met as many of the new constituents as I could. I told them what I stood for and ended up being a pretty good match for that district as well," Orcutt said.