Lefebvre looks to keep Kelso council seat against challenger Harrington

Kim Lefebvre is running for re-election on the Kelso City Council Position 3 against first-time candidate and contractor Jeremiah Harrington.

Both Harrington and Lefebvre say they're long-term Kelso residents who are running to bring back a sense of unity to the city. Harrington moved from Rainier to Kelso around 2004, and Lefebvre has lived in the city for almost her entire life.

"I remember growing up here in West Kelso, and the neighbors were always so friendly with each other," Lefebvre said. "We don't have enough gathering places for people to sit down and talk like we used to."

Ballots for the November election will be mailed to Cowlitz County voters on Oct. 15 and are due Nov. 2.

Kim Lefebvre

Lefebvre has been on and off the City Council since 2011, when she was appointed to fill a vacant seat. She won re-election later that year, before leaving the council in 2013 when her family briefly moved out of Kelso. She rejoined the council in 2016 after applying for another recently vacated seat and won re-election by a comfortable margin.