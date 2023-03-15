The three representatives for eastern Cowlitz County and the rest of District 20 are holding a virtual town hall for their constituents Monday.

Senate Republican Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, along with representatives Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama, and Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, will attend the town hall at 6:15 p.m. on Zoom. The group will spend an hour discussing the bills and funds currently moving through the state Legislature.

Interested residents have to sign up in advance through an online form to attend and ask the legislators questions.

The Washington State Legislature ends its annual session on April 23.