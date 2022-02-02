LaDonna Page appointed to the Kelso City Council

The Kelso City Council appointed LaDonna Page, an ambitious political novice, to a vacant council seat Tuesday night.

The council voted 4-2 to select Page to fill the vacant seat once held by Mayor Nancy Malone during the regular council meeting. Keenan Harvey and Lisa Alexander were the two council members who voted against Page's appointment.

Page, 35, is a mortgage loan officer for Sierra Pacific Mortgage and serves as the lead for the Kelso Sister City Exchange Program. Page grew up in Kelso and told the council she was ready to work on housing challenges and improving the city.

"What gets chosen up here impacts my day-to-day life far more than what gets chosen in Washington, D.C., and I would like to be part of that and help make those decisions," Page said during her interview Tuesday.

The council held interviews with all four applicants for the open seat during a special meeting before the regular council meeting. The candidates seeking the seat were former council members Jeffrey McAllister and Richard Von Rock and last year's write-in City Council candidate Kirsten Markstrom.

Page's age and enthusiasm was cited as a point in her favor by the Kelso council members who voted for her appointment and a concern of the ones who voted against her.

"As I grow more and more gray hair, there is value in recognizing youthful people who can come to an organization like this and provide a variety and diversity of thought," councilman Brian Wood said.

Alexander said her vote was not about Page's opinions or goals for the council and more about her relative lack of experience.

"I felt that we needed someone who was already used to the council. We're still having Wood get used to how we work and now we add somebody else new," Alexander said.

Harvey hopes Page would do well as a council member but remains convinced it was unjust for the seat to have been open in the first place. Malone forfeited the seat at the last meeting in December for missing too many council meetings.

Biographic details about Page

Page first moved to Kelso when she was 9 years old. She went to college at the University of Arizona and lived in Arizona for several years, until her husband retired from the U.S. Army and their family returned to Kelso. The have two children enrolled in the Kelso School District.

Last winter, Page applied for the council seat vacated when David Futcher stepped down. Page said a busy schedule kept her from running for office during the 2021 elections but she now has the time to commit to serving on the council.

Given her job as a mortgage officer, Page is versed in the housing challenges facing the city. She said she isn't sure how much the City Council can do to change the kinds of housing that gets proposed. Whatever path the council takes, she feels it is important to create more homes affordable to middle- and low-income families.

"The biggest challenge that a lot of our local citizens face is that the housing market is outpacing our incomes," Page said.

Another major priority for her is the city water system. Page said she worked with clients who moved from Longview to Kelso because of the quality difference in the water supply.

"Protecting that water is important to me. I drink it every day, I let my kids drink it," Page said.

Other city council business

Outside of Page's appointment, the biggest drama for the Kelso City Council on Tuesday came from what wasn't on the agenda.

Harvey interrupted the discussion about approving the previous meeting's minutes to ask about two items had not listed on the agenda, the next step in the city's moratorium on sex offender housing and a zoning change along a section of the realigned West Main Street.

"This is a new administration and this is the third time an agenda item has been left off," Harvey said in an interview Wednesday. "Why is it that my items have been continuously left off?"

City attorney Janean Parker said the public hearing on the moratorium was pushed back because Kelso couldn't meet the required 14 days notice before Tuesday's meeting. No clear answer was provided about the proposed zoning item, which would create a retail-only zone along West Main.

Harvey later attempted to force a council member to forfeit their seat for abstaining from a vote during the Jan. 18 meeting. Harvey argued the wording of the forfeiture section of the Kelso city charter meant any action not allowed by the city charter, such as abstaining from a vote, was grounds for removal.

City officials disagreed with that interpretation. In an email interview with The Daily News on Jan. 12, Parker specifically used abstentions as an example of a city charter violation that would not force a seat to be vacated.

"Section 2.09(c) states that every member shall vote and abstentions are not allowed except for conflicts. If a council member abstains, I do not think that they have forfeited their office," Parker wrote.

In other business, the Kelso City Council acted during Tuesday's meeting to:

authorize the city to list the land at 314 Oak Street, a former parking lot for Kelso City Hall, as surplus property and begin the process of selling it.

sign onto the Spirit Lake-Toutle/Cowlitz River System Collaborative agreement.

table a discussion about approving new council rules of conduct and procedure until the Feb. 15 meeting

