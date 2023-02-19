As he enters the final weeks of a decade-spanning career in the Longview city government, Kurt Sacha remains busy.

Sacha is retiring from his job as Longview’s city manager at the end of February. Sacha has been the city manager since 2018, capping off a career with the city government that dates back to the late 1970s.

“For the last 44 years I would get in my car and drive down Washington Way until I got to City Hall. It’s been strange to think I won’t need to do that anymore,” Sacha said.

During his time with the city, Sacha worked under all four of Longview’s previous city managers and hired Kris Swanson, who will succeed him as the next city manager. He has seen Longview go through multiple cycles of booms and busts, recessions and downtown revitalizations, the Mount St. Helens eruption and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though he made his career in Longview, Sacha grew up in Kelso and graduated from Kelso High School. He studied economics at Central Washington University.

After a short stint working for Weyerhaeuser, Sacha joined the city in 1978 in the traffic department. At the time Longview had received grants to install multiple new street signs, and Sacha’s first major job was administering the grant program and picking the new signals.

In 1980 Sacha moved departments to become the city’s assistant finance manager. He stayed on the city finance side for the majority of his career, eventually becoming the finance director in 1999.

Sacha estimated there had been five recessions of various sizes since he started working on Longview’s finances in 1980. One of his proudest achievements was how he helped the city navigate those dips, especially the years after the 2008 financial crisis. While Longview cut some vacant positions and made a round of layoffs at the end of 2010, the city was never forced to make massive service cuts.

“It’s the good fortune of those councils that we were able to maintain services to our citizens and protect our employees. By and large, we maintained those positions while we saw entities around us lay off 30 or more individuals,” Sacha said.

Sacha was the interim city manager in 2013 before he was chosen by the council to take over the role in 2018. The city manager is the one city employee who is hired directly by the Longview City Council. The position oversees the budgets and hiring for all the other city departments, while also suggesting policies to the City Council and rolling out their final decisions.

“I will miss the people I work with. I feel we have a great staff here at the city and the leadership hires we recently had are some of my proudest accomplishments,” Sacha said.

Mike Wallin has worked with Sacha for the longest of any current member of the Longview City Council. Wallin said Sacha has a great approach to dealing with the disagreements between council members and his longevity made him an asset when the council worked on longer-term plans.

“It takes the right demeanor to work for the council,” Wallin said. “He’s kind, a great listener, very respectful when you talk to him. He truly has the city’s best interest in mind.”

Sacha was two years away from opting into retirement when he was hired as city manager. The pandemic and the recovery kept him around the city, but he had never planned to serve for decades like Longview’s first two city managers.

Sacha said the current discussion about how to address homelessness might be the most controversial issue he’s seen during his career in Longview. The creation of new housing and affordable housing developments were as important as they were in 2008. He defended the city’s decision to establish HOPE Village and place an increased focus on behavioral health.

“Behavioral health is a huge driver and until we begin to provide those services and help those individuals address whatever their issues are, it’s difficult to help them with anything else,” Sacha said.

After he retires, Sacha said he plans to travel more with his wife but remain in Longview. Sacha said he could apply to serve on city commissions or boards in the future.

Swanson will take over as the next city manager on March 1. Her contract is slated to be approved by the City Council during the Feb. 23 meeting.