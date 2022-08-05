Kent surges in late vote counts, catching up to Herrera Beutler in District 3 House race

Joe Kent is closing the gap with Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in the primary election, due in part to what the Clark County Auditor described as an "unprecedented number" of ballots cast on the day of the election.

Kent performed significantly better in the ballots counted Thursday and Friday for the state's District 3 House of Representatives race than in the results from the previous two days. From a 5,000-vote deficit on Tuesday night, Kent trailed Herrera Beutler by around 250 votes as of Friday afternoon — close enough to trigger a mandatory recount if the results hold.

Friday's updated counts were less positive for Kent than the update on Thursday but still maintain a path for him to overtake Herrera Beutler and make it to the general election.

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has guaranteed her position in first place in the primary results and will face either top Republican in November.

Whichever Republican candidate makes it through will have earned less than 23% of the total votes in the primary as a result of how fractured the field has been. They would still be favored to win the general election in November as District 3 maintains a strong Republican lean.

Kent is the most prominent of several conservative candidates who ran against Herrera Beutler when she voted to impeach Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Trump endorsed Kent in the District 3 election and Kent, in turn, has attacked the Jan. 6 committee hearings and called for President Joe Biden to be impeached.

Outstanding count in Clark County

An overwhelming majority of the outstanding ballots in District 3 have come from Clark County, which Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey said has created delayed results. County election officials were able to verify signatures on early ballots ahead of the count on Election Day, but the large number of same-day ballots are still being processed.

"We are going through them methodically and carefully to ensure the accuracy of the process. Right now we are focused on quality and not speed," Kimsey said.

Kimsey said the same-day voters tended to lean more conservatively in previous elections, which would help Kent continue to push back into the race. The results posted by Clark County on the night of the election showed 37% of the votes going to Perez and 17% going to Kent.

In the votes counted by Clark County on Thursday, which were predominately from later voters, Perez's share dropped to 30% while Kent climbed up to 26%. Friday's updated count was closer to the election night split but still helped Kent catch up.

Cowlitz County had extremely close primary results as of Friday afternoon. With more than 22,000 votes cast in the county, Herrera Beutler was ahead of Perez for the top spot by 35 votes.

Further down the Cowlitz County ballot, Kent trailed fellow Republican challenger Heidi St. John by just 25 votes.

Kent's campaign manager Ozzie Gonzalez told The Daily News on Friday they would not hold media interviews until after the final election results were certified.

"I’m only 1% behind (Republican in Name Only) Beutler despite millions spent against me & the establishment supporting 2 spoiler candidates to split the MAGA vote," Kent tweeted on Friday before linking to the donations page on his campaign website.

Recount rules in Washington

Washington has rules to trigger a mandatory machine recount in a primary or general election.

The machine recount will come into play if the candidates are separated by less than 2,000 votes and the difference between their vote totals is less than 0.5% of the combined number of votes they received.

Given the current number of ballots that are still uncounted, Herrera Beutler and Kent could receive roughly 85,000 votes combined. If they reach that amount, a mandatory machine recount would be triggered if the final difference is 425 votes or fewer.

If the difference between the vote totals is 0.25%, or fewer than 200 votes, Washington state law would require a manual recount.

Either candidate could file to request a recount from the Office of the Secretary of State if the vote difference ends up being too large for an automatic recount. The candidate would need to pay 15 cents per ballot for a machine recount.