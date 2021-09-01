Kent lands endorsement from former President Trump in congressional campaign

Joe Kent has added one of the biggest potential Republican endorsements to his campaign to take Jaime Herrera Beutler’s seat in the House of Representatives: President Donald Trump.

Trump announced the endorsement in a letter and statement released Wednesday. The former president called Herrera Beutler a “RINO and incompetent Congresswoman” while saying that Kent would be a “warrior” for the Republican agenda if he was elected. Kent is a retired Green Beret who grew up in the Portland area and lives in Yacolt. His wife, Shannon, was a Navy officer who was killed in 2019 during an operation in Syria.

Trump said in the letter that he first met Kent when his wife’s body was flown back to the United States.

“It was a very sad moment in Joe’s life, but I was incredibly impressed with him and told him that he should someday run for office — we need his voice and leadership in Washington, D.C.,” Trump said in his endorsement letter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}